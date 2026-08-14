Knicks Lose Mike Brown’s Trusted Assistant in Latest Championship Exit

The New York Knicks’ championship offseason has produced another departure, this one involving a behind-the-scenes coach whose influence became visible at a critical moment in the NBA Finals.

Jordan Brink is leaving the Knicks to become an assistant coach and director of player development for the Chicago Bulls, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Friday.

Brink spent three seasons in New York and served as an assistant coach under Mike Brown during the Knicks’ championship run. He previously worked under Tom Thibodeau and held responsibilities in video analysis, special situations and player development.

His departure follows the exits of senior vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and assistant coach Carson Shanks. The three moves leave the defending champions replacing valued contributors across their front office, coaching and development departments.

“Tough loss for the Knicks, but I’m sure Mike Brown will be happy for Jordan Brink,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote on X. “Brown credited Brink regularly for leading/initiating the Knicks’ coaches challenge/review process. Knicks were very strong in this area during Brink’s tenure.”

Jordan Brink Played Key Role in Knicks’ Title Run

Brink’s work carried particular weight during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

With New York protecting a narrow lead late in the fourth quarter, officials initially ruled that the ball had gone out of bounds off OG Anunoby. Brink reviewed the play and urged Brown to challenge the call.

The ruling was overturned, and Anunoby was awarded three free throws after officials determined he had been fouled while attempting a 3-pointer. He made all three, helping the Knicks secure a 105-104 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

Brown later praised Brink’s work in the review process, an assignment requiring instant judgment while players, coaches and thousands of spectators are reacting emotionally to the same play.

The Chicago-area native began his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, advancing from an intern to head video coordinator and eventually an assistant and player-development coach under Stan Van Gundy and Dwane Casey.

New York hired Brink in 2023 as its director of video and analytics and a player-development assistant. He became assistant director of player development in 2024 before Brown promoted him to assistant coach in 2025. Brink also coached the Knicks’ Summer League team.

He now joins Bulls coach Tiago Splitter with a mandate to help develop Chicago’s young roster.

NYK Lose Third Staff Member Since Championship

Brink’s move continues a steady trickle of talent leaving Madison Square Garden after the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

Rosas departed after four seasons when his contract expired. His exit was amicable, and the longtime executive is expected to explore opportunities offering greater responsibility. He played a role in several transactions that shaped the championship roster, including the acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

Shanks also left after his contract expired. During three seasons with the Knicks, he worked across video, analytics and player development while assisting the team’s big men during pregame preparation.

Brink’s departure is different because he is leaving for another NBA position rather than simply reaching the end of his contract. It also removes the staff member Brown repeatedly trusted to guide one of the league’s most successful replay-review operations.

None of the departures suggests instability. Championship teams routinely have their personnel targeted by rivals, and Chicago is giving Brink a wider developmental portfolio.

Still, the Knicks’ title defense will begin without three people who helped shape the infrastructure behind it. The stars remain, but some of the quieter hands responsible for turning close calls and calculated moves in New York’s favor are moving on.