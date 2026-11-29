The New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in Sunday’s inner-conference contest at Madison Square Garden.

While the Hawks have risen to the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have won 12 of 16 games since starting the season 0-3, with a particularly deflating Oct. 25 loss to the Orlando Magic that had some sounding the sirens in the Big Apple.

The Knicks have dealt with significant injury trouble lately, with multiple starters appearing on recent injury reports. Unfortunately, the defending NBA champions will be without a key starter tonight.

Knicks Starter Sidelined Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s 6 p.m. EST tip-off, the Knicks have announced that star forward Josh Hart will not play. Hart, 31, has been ruled out with calf tightness.

Hart has not had it easy in the health department this season. The veteran forward, who was acquired in a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2023, recently fought a sprained shoulder, an injury that, according to Hart, bothered him for multiple weeks.

In other news, the Knicks will finally welcome back elite two-way forward OG Anunoby tonight. Anunoby, 28, missed four games in a row with a calf injury, with his last appearance coming Nov. 18 in a thrilling victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anunoby’s return will surely provide the Knicks the two-way support they had been lacking while their veteran star was in street clothes.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will also welcome back reserve guards Jordan Clarkson, who was out with right plantar fasciitis, and Miles McBride, who is battling an injury in the region he underwent a procedure last season.

New York, which was eliminated from NBA Cup contention with Friday’s group stage loss to the Miami Heat, will aim for win No. 13 on the season tonight.