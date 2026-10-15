Knicks Face Josh Hart Injury Concern With Season Opener Just Days Away

The New York Knicks have a fresh injury concern just days before they begin their title defense.

Josh Hart will miss their final preseason game.

It also raises questions about his availability for the regular-season opener. With the defending champions preparing for a demanding schedule, his status is worth monitoring.

But there is still time for the veteran forward to recover before the games start to count.

Josh Hart Ruled Out Against Raptors With Ankle Soreness

“Josh Hart is out tonight with a sore right ankle,” SNY’s Ian Begley reported.

The Knicks are currently facing the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden in their final preseason game before the regular season begins.

This gives head coach Mike Brown one last opportunity to evaluate his rotation before the regular season begins.

Hart’s absence will leave New York without one of its most versatile players for the matchup.

Hart’s availability for the season opener remains uncertain. A sore ankle does not automatically mean an extended absence, so there is reason to believe he could return in time.

The next update from Brown will be important.

Knicks Need Hart Healthy for Season Opener

Hart remains an important part of New York’s rotation. His rebounding, defense, hustle and ability to push the pace give the Knicks a different dimension.

He also helps the team create extra possessions and provides valuable versatility across multiple positions.

His impact extends beyond the box score. Hart regularly takes on difficult defensive assignments and contributes as a secondary playmaker.

His energy also helps set the tone for the team. Losing him for any stretch would put more responsibility on the other rotation players.

The timing makes the situation more significant. The Knicks open their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20 at Madison Square Garden.

They will then travel to face the Boston Celtics on October 23 before hosting the Orlando Magic two days later.

That is a challenging start for the defending champions. Hart’s availability could matter as New York looks to establish its rhythm under Brown.

For now, there is no need to assume the worst. The injury has been described as soreness, and the Knicks still have several days before their opener.

His recovery over the coming days will determine whether he is ready to face Philadelphia.