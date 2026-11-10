Knicks Get Concerning Josh Hart Update Hours Before Bucks Game

The New York Knicks appeared to be getting closer to Josh Hart’s return. Instead, another setback could keep their starting guard sidelined for a third consecutive game.

Hart has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden, according to the NBA’s official 2:15 p.m. ET injury report.

The veteran guard is dealing with an illness after missing the Knicks’ previous two games because of right ankle soreness.

The downgrade represents a disappointing turn after Hart participated in Monday’s practice, raising hopes that he could return for New York’s annual Kith Night celebration.

Now, coach Mike Brown appears increasingly likely to face another game without one of his most dependable players.

The Knicks host Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, completing a back-to-back at Madison Square Garden.

Josh Hart Injury Update Creates New Concern for Knicks

Hart’s potential third consecutive absence comes at an inconvenient time for New York.

The veteran guard has averaged 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while playing 31.7 minutes per game this season.

His scoring rarely tells the full story.

Hart provides rebounding from the perimeter, pushes the ball in transition and frequently takes difficult defensive assignments.

His versatility allows Brown to experiment with different lineups without sacrificing much on the glass.

However, the Knicks have managed to win their last two games without him.

Landry Shamet has stepped into the starting lineup, providing additional perimeter shooting alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Shamet could receive another starting assignment if Hart cannot play.

Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson could also see additional opportunities off the bench.

Hart’s availability for Wednesday’s game against Cleveland remains uncertain, particularly with the Knicks managing both his recent ankle soreness and illness.

Knicks Look to Extend Winning Streak on Kith Night

New York has recovered from a difficult start to its championship defense.

After opening the season with three consecutive losses, the Knicks have won five of six games to improve to 5-4.

Brunson has fueled the turnaround.

The Knicks captain was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 27.7 points and 6.3 assists during three victories.

His resurgence included a season-high 33 points against Chicago and a 31-point performance in Saturday’s 109-97 road victory over Cleveland.

The Knicks now have an opportunity to extend their winning streak against a struggling Milwaukee team.

The Bucks enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 1-9 record, having lost six consecutive games.

Milwaukee also has injury concerns, with leading scorer Tyler Herro and reserve center Kel’el Ware listed as questionable.

Tuesday’s game doubles as Kith Night, featuring a special collection honoring Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

But the celebration comes with a scheduling challenge.

New York must navigate two games in as many nights, beginning with Milwaukee before another meeting with Cleveland.

For Brown, Hart’s latest setback creates another rotation decision.

The Knicks have shown they can win without him. Keeping that momentum going through a back-to-back could prove more difficult.