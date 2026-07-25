Knicks Star Has Interesting Reaction to LeBron James-76ers News

Veteran New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson had an interesting reaction moments after LeBron James announced his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

The former Sixth Man of the Year posted an emoji of a military helmet—a gesture widely interpreted as a signal that he is ready for war in a potential 76ers–Knicks playoff series next season.

Clarkson may be onto something. Betting experts widely expect the Knicks and the Sixers to be the last two teams standing in the East, with both franchises having the same odds (+900) to win the conference, according to DraftKings.

Knicks vs 76ers Series Inevitable?

Unlike Clarkson, Andre Drummond, the newest Knick, had a more subdued and almost fearful reaction to James signing with the 76ers.

“Oh 😧” he wrote on X after James made his announcement.

Teams around the East should definitely fear the Sixers. If healthy, they are projected to have the most dangerous starting unit in the league, which includes four perinnial All-Stars / All-NBA players and a second-year stud projected as future All-Star. Furthermore, four of their five projected starters are former top-3 picks, making them one of the most talented rosters in NBA history.

Also worth noting is the Sixers made some sneaky good moves this offseason when they signed Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade to bolster their bench.

Knicks Tried to Recruit LeBron James

Although James narrowed down his decisions to the Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, the Knicks reportedly inquired with him about the possibility of joining the reigning NBA champions.

“They checked in,” Rich Paul said of the Knicks earlier this month.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Knicks knew they had no shot of landing James once Jalen Brunson and Co. won the NBA championship.

“The Knicks winning removed New York from the conversation for LeBron James,” the analyst noted on a July 24, 2026, edition of “The Kevin O’Connor Show.” “Jalen Brunson did not recruit LeBron. Jalen Brunson did not want LeBron James in New York, according to my sources.

“Whereas Philadelphia, (Tyrese) Maxey, (Joel) Embiid, Jaylen Brown, these guys were on the phone with LeBron James,” O’Connor added.

“Recruiting him, texting him, telling him how much they wanted him to be there, which is why I think what the questions about this fit with these guys together are perfectly fair. All these guys together are going to have to sacrifice in ways that they truly never have before.”

While announcing his “Final Decision,” James expressed confidence that he can help the 76ers capture a championship for the first time since 1983.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”