Knicks Suddenly Emerge in LeBron James Sweepstakes

The New York Knicks have reportedly entered the LeBron James sweepstakes.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the defending NBA champions have shown interest in James as the four-time NBA MVP evaluates his options in unrestricted free agency.

“The Knicks have shown some interest in LeBron James. That is the word we just got back,” Fischer said during a Bleacher Report livestream.

The report comes shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that James is taking his time before making one of the biggest decisions of the offseason.

“LeBron James is not in a rush right now to make a decision,” Charania said Thursday on Get Up. “He’s evaluating everything.”

According to Charania, James’ agent, Rich Paul, has received roughly a dozen pitches from teams since free agency opened.

Knicks Have Plenty of Rivals for LeBron

Charania identified the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat as the teams generating the most momentum around the league.

However, the field continues to expand.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly reached out despite lacking the cap room to sign James outright, while the Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a suitor after they traded for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown under new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey.

Gansey has history with James, serving in Cleveland’s front office during the Cavaliers’ historic 2016 NBA championship run, giving Philadelphia an executive who already understands what it takes to build around the four-time MVP.

Fischer’s report now places the Knicks among the growing list of contenders hoping to make their case.

Championship Could Be Knicks’ Biggest Selling Point

Unlike several reported suitors, New York can offer something few teams can.

The Knicks are the defending NBA champions.

Led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and a veteran championship core, New York is already built to compete for another title.

That aligns with what Charania says matters most to James.

“My understanding is this will not be a financially driven, money decision,” Charania said.

Instead, James is focused on finding the situation that gives him the best opportunity to continue playing meaningful basketball and compete for another championship.

That could naturally strengthen the Knicks’ pitch.

LeBron Has Long Admired New York

James’ connection to New York is hardly new.

Before “The Decision” in 2010, he seriously considered signing with the Knicks during one of the most closely followed free-agency pursuits in NBA history.

Instead, he famously announced he would “take his talents to South Beach,” joining the Miami Heat and winning two NBA championships.

More than a decade later, James acknowledged that New York had been a legitimate option before he ultimately chose Miami.

His admiration for Madison Square Garden has never faded.

James has repeatedly called the arena one of his favorite places to play and has produced many of the signature performances of his career there.

He has also become an admirer of Brunson.

Before a Lakers-Knicks game in February 2024, James praised the Knicks star.

“He’s phenomenal,” James said.

“I’m super happy for him, super proud of him.”

Since then, Brunson has only elevated his stature by leading New York to its first NBA championship since 1973.

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A Full-Circle Opportunity for Leon Rose

There is another layer to Fischer’s report that makes the Knicks’ interest especially intriguing.

Before James made his famous free-agency decision in 2010, Knicks president Leon Rose was his agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Rose represented James when the superstar met with the Knicks before ultimately deciding to join the Heat.

Not long afterward, Rich Paul—James’ longtime friend from Cleveland—left CAA and founded Klutch Sports, with James becoming the agency’s marquee client.

The move ended Rose’s representation of James and eventually led to years of speculation about tension between Rose and Paul.

Recent developments suggest that the relationship has evolved.

Last season, Jordan Clarkson became the first Klutch Sports client to join the Knicks since Cam Reddish’s brief stint with the franchise.

According to the New York Post, it was Paul who first reached out to New York before Clarkson ultimately signed with the defending champions.

That development was widely viewed as a sign that communication between Rose and Paul had significantly improved.

If so, one of the biggest off-court obstacles that once made a Knicks pursuit of James seem unlikely may no longer exist.

Decision Could Come Soon

Charania said James is expected to spend the next several days evaluating the pitches his camp has received while stressing there is no firm timetable for a decision.

For now, the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat, Timberwolves, 76ers and now the Knicks all appear to be waiting for one of the most accomplished players in NBA history to choose where he will write the final chapter of his career.

Whether that chapter unfolds at Madison Square Garden remains uncertain.

For the first time since James became an unrestricted free agent, however, the defending champions have officially entered the conversation.