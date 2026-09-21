Knicks Trade to Keep 7-Foot Center in the Picture After Waiving Him

The New York Knicks signed Liam Robbins, waived him a day later and then made a trade that could bring him back into their plans. It has been a busy week for a player who has yet to make New York’s regular-season roster.

On Monday, the Westchester Knicks announced they had acquired Robbins’ G League returning-player rights from the Rip City Remix in a multi-team trade. Westchester sent its 2027 first-round G League draft pick to the Wisconsin Herd. The returning-player rights to Ibrahima Diallo went to the Salt Lake City Stars.

The trade does not put Robbins back on New York’s NBA roster. It gives him a place to play in the Knicks’ system if he chooses to join Westchester.

That possibility is more interesting with training camp a week away. New York has yet to fill any of its three two-way contract spots, and Robbins could be among the players considered for one.

Liam Robbins Caught Knicks’ Attention in Summer League

Robbins made five appearances for the Knicks in Summer League, averaging 9.2 points. He gave them a long look at a 7-foot center with the size to battle inside and enough touch to contribute beyond the paint.

“He’s huge,” Knicks television voice Mike Breen said while watching Robbins this summer. It was a straightforward observation, but size has become a practical concern for New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond enter camp as the Knicks’ top two centers. James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks will compete for a spot behind them. They are part of a group of five veterans chasing what may be only one opening-night roster place.

Robbins is outside that competition for now. Playing in Westchester could give him something the NBA roster might struggle to provide: steady minutes. The Knicks could see how he handles a larger role rather than judging him on a few summer games.

A two-way contract would bring him closer still. If New York signed Robbins to one, he could play for Westchester and be active for up to 50 Knicks games during the regular season. The team has made no announcement that it plans to do so.

Why Westchester Had to Make a Trade

Robbins played last season for Portland’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Signing an Exhibit 10 deal with New York and then being waived did not move his existing G League rights to Westchester. To bring him in, the Knicks’ affiliate had to acquire those rights.

Westchester did just that, giving up a future first-round G League pick as part of the deal.

Robbins can still sign an NBA contract elsewhere. His next stop has not been settled. But the Knicks have gone from giving him a Summer League look to arranging a possible home for him in Westchester.

A week before camp, Wiseman and Eubanks have the clearer shot at New York’s standard roster. Robbins has a different opening to pursue — and the Knicks have three two-way spots they have not yet used.