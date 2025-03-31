Knicks Make Decision on PJ Tucker’s Future: Report

PJ Tucker‘s second 10-day contract with the New York Knicks has now ended. He’s officially a free agent. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Tucker remains a prime candidate to receive a full contract before the playoffs begin.

“PJ Tucker’s final 10-day contract expired without a new deal — at least not yet,” Bondy reported. “The veteran wing, who wasn’t with the Knicks for Sunday’s game against the Blazers, is a strong candidate to re-sign at a later date, an NBA source told The Post. The Knicks have eight games remaining after Sunday.”

Currently, the Knicks still have a roster spot open. They’re also able to sign any free agent to a 10-day contract, should they want to take a closer look at how they would fit with the roster. Tucker must wait and see whether the Knicks decide to return with a contract offer.

During his 20-day tenure with the franchise, Tucker made just one appearance. He saw two minutes of playing time. He didn’t make an impact on the box score. Of course, Tucker’s position on the team was always more about what he could provide in the locker room rather than what he brought to the court.

Tucker Recently Explained His Leadership Role

During a March 10 interview with Stefan Bondy, Tucker detailed what his role with the Knicks could look like.

A significant portion of the Knicks roster has been forced to acclimate to new surroundings this season. New York’s squad is also quite young. Having a veteran like Tucker in the locker room could be incredibly valuable, especially once the post-season begins.

Knicks See Tucker as a Leader

Tucker was initially acquired by the Knicks to help provide leadership. SNY’s Ian Begley recently detailed his potential leadership duties.

“Knicks see PJ Tucker as an integral addition to a locker that has young veterans but none with the experience of Tucker brings,” Begley posted on X. “The 14-year vet will be received well in the room, has championship experience.”

Begley continued.

“Knicks also wanted someone with an enforcer mentality, which is why they’ve targeted Tucker. Knicks and Tucker are planning on a 10-day deal, as ESPN first reported. Club has a need at center but Knicks people who targeted Tucker believe the center position can be covered between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.”

With time ticking down ahead of the playoffs, it will be interesting to see whether Tucker is offered a contract by the Knicks. After all, once the playoffs begin, the Knicks will need all the leadership and level-headed advice they can get.