Knicks Receive Final Answer on Promising Free Agent After Mavericks Decision

The New York Knicks’ search for a young third-string center is back where it started.

The Dallas Mavericks matched New York’s two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet for restricted free agent Moussa Cissé on Saturday night, keeping the 23-year-old center in Dallas and ending the Knicks’ latest attempt to replenish their frontcourt depth.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the decision, citing Cissé’s agents, Yann Balikouzou and Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management. Dallas matched the offer well before Monday’s 48-hour deadline.

For the Knicks, the disappointment extends beyond the loss of one promising prospect.

Cissé was the latest in a string of young centers New York pursued after Ariel Hukporti left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. With Karl-Anthony Towns established as the starter and Andre Drummond expected to serve as the primary backup, the Knicks still need a developmental big man behind them.

Dallas’ decision sends the defending NBA champions back to the drawing board.

Mavericks Match Knicks’ Offer for Moussa Cissé

The Knicks signed Cissé to the offer sheet earlier Saturday, structuring a veteran minimum deal with only half of his first-year salary guaranteed and a non-guaranteed second season.

The modest commitment gave New York a low-risk opportunity to add a 6-foot-11 rim protector with developmental upside.

Dallas had other plans.

Rather than allow Cissé to leave on an inexpensive contract, the Mavericks exercised their matching rights almost immediately. The decision ensured that Cissé would remain with the organization that gave him his first NBA opportunity.

It also validated New York’s evaluation.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks described the offer sheet as an “under-the-radar” move after it was first reported.

NBA analyst Nate Duncan wrote, “Love it!” and argued that more teams should use lower-cost offer sheets to pursue restricted free agents with upside.

David Lee of Hawks Film Room praised the roster-building concept behind the move.

“The Knicks are trying to replicate Mitchell Robinson in the aggregate,” Lee wrote.

New York ultimately came away empty-handed, but Dallas’ quick response showed the Knicks were not alone in believing Cissé was worth developing.

Knicks Have Already Missed on Multiple Young Centers

Cissé was not the first young big man on the Knicks’ radar.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that New York explored trades for New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi and Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate.

Neither pursuit produced a deal.

Missi, a 2024 first-round pick, emerged as an athletic rim-running center during his rookie season with New Orleans before his role shrank in his second season with the arrival of Derik Queen. Diabate developed into a productive rebounder and interior defender in Charlotte.

Both fit the profile the Knicks appear to be targeting: a young, mobile center who can protect the rim, rebound and develop behind Towns and Drummond without requiring a prominent role immediately.

After those trade attempts failed, New York pivoted to restricted free agency and tried to pry Cissé away from Dallas.

That avenue has now closed as well.

Ariel Hukporti’s Departure Created a Need

The Knicks entered the offseason with greater frontcourt turnover than expected.

Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics after the Knicks chose not to pay him his market value to stay below the second apron. Hukporti then departed for Philadelphia in free agency for more than the veteran’s minimum, leaving New York with only Towns as the center on the roster.

They signed Drummond for the veteran minimum but needed another big man as insurance behind him and Towns.

That is the role Cissé would have filled.

He went undrafted after playing collegiately at Memphis and Oklahoma State, but earned an opportunity with Dallas through his length, athleticism and shot-blocking ability.

His most productive NBA performance came against the Knicks, when he recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

The performance offered a glimpse of why New York viewed him as more than a routine end-of-roster signing.

Knicks Back to the Drawing Board

The Knicks remain strong at the top of their center rotation.

Towns is coming off an All-NBA season and a championship run, while Drummond provides size, rebounding and experience behind him.

The concern is what comes next.

New York still lacks a young third center who could absorb limited regular-season minutes, provide injury insurance and potentially develop into a larger role.

The Knicks have already explored three recognizable options in Missi, Diabate and Cissé. All three pursuits have ended without a deal.

That leaves president Leon Rose and the front office searching again, whether through another trade, a different restricted free agent, the waiver wire or an eventual training camp competition.

Dallas gave the Knicks their final answer on Cissé.

Now New York must find another one.