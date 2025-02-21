Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Explains Game-Saving Block: ‘He Helped Me Out’

The New York Knicks won a nailbiter in overtime against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 20. Mikal Bridges secured a game-saving block for the Knicks during the dying moments of regulation, swatting away Nikola Vucevic‘s shot attempt out of a designed play to give the Knicks a chance to avoid embarrassment in overtime.

When speaking to the media during his postgame news conference, Bridges noted that Vucevic made a slight mistake by going to his right hand for the final shot.

“Try to be aggressive, not foul him, not let him score,” Bridges said. “I think he helped me out by using his right hand.”

Bridges block is a reminder of why the Knicks parted with five first-round picks (plus an additional pick swap) to pry him away from the Brooklyn Nets. At his best, Bridges is one of the best wing defenders in the NBA and excels at the point of attack. His size, length and mobility make him a tough matchup for anyone in the NBA.

On top of Bridges’ all-important block, he ended the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks, shooting 37.5% from the field. Bridges will now be hoping to build on that performance as he continues to get accustomed to his role on Tom Thibodeau’s roster.

Knicks’ Thibodeau Recently Praised Bridges Defense

Bridges’ impact on the defensive end has been steadily growing in recent weeks. The 28-year-old forward had a similarly important block on Trae Young to ensure an overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12.

After that game, Thibodeau heaped praise onto Bridges and the defensive versatility he brings to the rotation.

“His resolve, determination, the will, the want to,” Thibodeau said. “He does it game after game. Trae’s a load to deal with…That’s a lot of screens you’re fighting through. You can’t say enough about what he sacrifices every game for the team and what it means to win…It wasn’t easy. It was a back-to-back. Just come in and find a way to win.”

Early in the season, Bridges was struggling to find his groove for his new team. However, in recent weeks, he’s emerged as one of the Knicks’ most important players on both sides of the floor. It’s becoming increasingly clear that he will have a significant role to play once the postseason begins.

Knicks Still Waiting to Get Mitchell Robinson Back

Another key to the Knicks’ defense will be Mitchell Robinson. The 7-foot rim-runner is yet to play this season as he continues to recover from ankle surgery in May, 2024. When healthy, Robinson will provide a level of rim protection New York has been lacking in his absence.

During a Feb. 14 episode of ESPN’s First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins pinpointed Robinson as a potential swing factor for the Knicks heading into the playoffs.

“I think you have to give it time,” Perkins said. “They just got Karl-Anthony Towns, and he’s fit in just fine offensively. Mikal Bridges: He’s starting to find his stride within the offense. You need a big to anchor that defense. Karl-Anthony Towns is not that guy, and that’s ok. We saw Karl-Anthony Towns play some of his best basketball defensively when he had an anchor. A guy that can block shots and alter shots at the rim in a guy like Rudy Gobert. That’s why a guy like Mitchell Robinson is gonna help this team tremendously.”

Robinson is expected to form a double-big lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns once he’s back in the rotation. His presence, along with Bridges’ defensive upside, should be enough to drastically improve New York’s fortunes on that side of the ball. Of course, in order for the Knicks to emerge as genuine contenders, both Robinson and Bridges will need to remain healthy.