Knicks Find Out Amazing Update Regarding Biggest Remaining Concern

The New York Knicks have given Tim Legler enough reason to believe their biggest remaining offensive concern can work itself out. Mikal Bridges is still searching for his shooting rhythm, but Legler does not see that struggle as a reason to panic. His assessment of the team around Bridges was considerably more encouraging.

During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Legler was asked whether Smith’s Knicks would be fine. He answered with confidence, pointing to a team beginning to resemble the version fans remember from last season. Considering New York won the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 NBA season. This is awesome for Knicks faithful to hear from such a respected analyst. He also singled out Karl-Anthony Towns for praise.

“Oh, they are rolling again, man,” Legler said. “They look like the Knicks from a year ago.”

Tim Legler Expects Mikal Bridges to Respond

Legler did not ignore what has been missing. He identified Bridges’ shooting as the piece New York still needs to fall into place, then offered a reassuring prediction. For fans wondering whether this concern will linger, his answer was direct.

“The last piece is Mikal Bridges struggling to shoot the ball,” Legler said. “It will come around.”

That is an opinion about what comes next, rather than evidence that Bridges has already solved the problem. Still, the distinction in Legler’s assessment matters. He sees a struggling player within a team finding its footing, giving New York a potential avenue for improvement.

The Knicks need Bridges to turn that confidence into production. Better shooting would give teammates another dependable option and make it harder for defenses to concentrate on the players already carrying the offense. Until that happens, fans have every reason to keep watching his response. Smith was not shocked to hear that Bridges is in a shooting slump.

Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Knicks Reason for Confidence

Legler’s optimism extended beyond waiting for Bridges. His praise for Towns suggested he already sees a major source of strength in New York’s offense. That provides a more substantial basis for encouragement than simply assuming every struggling player will improve.

“It looks a lot like the Knicks from a year ago, and KAT is playing out of his mind,” Legler said.

For New York, the appeal is having something to build on while addressing what remains inconsistent. Towns playing well can help the team navigate nights when another scorer cannot find his touch. Bridges improving would then add to that foundation rather than force the Knicks to depend on one turnaround.

There is still work involved in making Legler’s outlook hold up. Shooting confidence must become made baskets, and encouraging stretches must become repeatable performances. Nobody gets those results simply because an analyst believes they are coming.

But Legler gave Smith a clear answer about the Knicks. He likes the direction, likes what Towns is providing and believes Bridges’ shot will follow. At the time of writing this, the Knicks are 6-5 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. There’s a lot of hoop to be played.