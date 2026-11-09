Knicks Could Lose Key Championship Guard Unless They Make Trade

The New York Knicks have a championship roster, but keeping everyone together could become an expensive proposition.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Knicks could lose Miles McBride in free agency unless they make a trade to create additional financial flexibility.

Marks placed New York in the “danger zone” in his latest assessment of NBA teams facing difficult roster decisions.

The warning comes as the Knicks navigate growing salary commitments while trying to remain below the league’s second luxury-tax apron.

For McBride, whose bargain contract expires after this season, the financial squeeze could determine whether his future remains in New York.

Knicks Face Difficult Miles McBride Contract Decision

McBride is earning approximately $3.9 million in the final season of his three-year, $13 million contract.

The 26-year-old guard is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July unless he signs an extension.

According to Marks, New York projects to sit roughly $15 million below the second apron next season, even after filling its roster with minimum-salary players.

However, that cushion may not be enough to accommodate McBride’s next contract without another roster move.

His current salary represents considerable value for a dependable reserve who has established himself as a perimeter defender and outside shooting threat.

Losing him would create another hole in coach Mike Brown’s rotation.

McBride Continues Providing Value

McBride has remained productive despite playing a smaller offensive role this season.

Through nine games, he is averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 17.3 minutes per contest.

More importantly, he is shooting an impressive 43.2% from beyond the arc.

His best performance came Oct. 23 against the Boston Celtics.

McBride scored a season-high 20 points, connecting on six of eight 3-point attempts in a 107-103 loss.

He has continued contributing during New York’s recent three-game winning streak.

McBride scored seven points and collected two steals in Wednesday’s 135-105 victory over Chicago.

He followed with five points in 16 minutes during Saturday’s 109-97 road win against Cleveland, finishing with a plus-14 rating.

His scoring has fluctuated, but his outside shooting and defensive versatility remain valuable.

Those contributions also strengthen his position heading toward free agency.

Knicks Must Balance McBride’s Future With Other Contracts

McBride isn’t the only player facing an uncertain contractual future.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart remain eligible for extensions, while Jalen Brunson’s next contract could significantly increase New York’s payroll.

Marks projects Brunson’s salary could eventually climb from $43 million to approximately $66 million.

Those commitments make retaining affordable contributors increasingly difficult.

McBride has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Knicks, and his representatives have left open the possibility of further contract discussions.

Still, the financial calculations could force team president Leon Rose into another difficult decision.

Trading salary could create room to retain McBride, but such a move might require New York to sacrifice another useful player.

Letting him reach unrestricted free agency without an agreement carries its own risk.

For a team trying to preserve its championship core, McBride’s next contract could become an unexpectedly important test of its roster-building strategy.