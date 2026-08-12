Former Knicks 7-Footer Makes Major Career Decision Amid New York’s Center Search

The New York Knicks have spent much of the offseason searching for another center. One of the most productive big men to pass through their developmental system will not be returning.

Moses Brown, the 7-foot-2 Queens native who starred for the Westchester Knicks, will play for Guangzhou in the Chinese Basketball Association next season, ChnHoops reported Monday.

The move continues Brown’s overseas career instead of giving the 26-year-old another opportunity to pursue an NBA roster spot. He played for Criollos de Caguas in Puerto Rico earlier this year after spending the 2025-26 season with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate.

Contract terms were not disclosed.

Brown’s Knicks connection requires some clarification: He never appeared for New York’s NBA team. But his dominance in Westchester made him more than a passing name within the organization.

Moses Brown Became Westchester Knicks’ Rebounding King

Brown became Westchester’s career rebounding leader during the 2024-25 season while setting franchise records for single-season rebounds and double-doubles. He averaged 18.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 61.9% from the field.

The season included 10 games with at least 20 rebounds, two G League Player of the Month awards and selections to the All-G League Second Team and All-Defensive Team.

His New York ties extended well beyond Westchester. Brown grew up in Queens and starred at Archbishop Molloy High School, becoming the program’s first McDonald’s All-American since former Knicks guard Kenny Anderson in 1989.

After one season at UCLA, Brown went undrafted in 2019. He has played 163 NBA games for Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn and Indiana, averaging 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The Knicks considered Brown for an open roster spot in March 2025, according to SNY, but ultimately went in another direction.

Where the Knicks’ Center Search Stands

New York enters the middle of August with Karl-Anthony Towns starting at center and Andre Drummond positioned as his primary backup. The Knicks signed Drummond to a one-year deal after Mitchell Robinson joined the Boston Celtics and Ariel Hukporti also departed.

The defending champions still want a younger, athletic third center, but their search has produced a series of misses. Jonas Valančiūnas was on their radar before signing with Žalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania. New York then signed Moussa Cissé to a two-year offer sheet, only for the Dallas Mavericks to match it.

The Knicks previously explored trades for New Orleans’ Yves Missi and Charlotte’s Moussa Diabaté, according to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer. No subsequent agreement for another center has been reported.

New York currently has 13 players under standard contracts and all three two-way spots available. Second-round pick Tyler Nickel is expected to turn professional, although whether he receives a standard or two-way contract could affect the Knicks’ flexibility to add another center while remaining below the second apron.

Brown would have offered size, rebounding and familiarity, though there is no indication the Knicks pursued a reunion this summer.

For Brown, Guangzhou offers what another NBA training-camp invitation could not guarantee: stable work and a defined role. For the Knicks, the search for one more big man continues.