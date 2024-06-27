Knicks’ 1st Round Pick Surprises With Plan for Rookie Season

After a flurry of trades, the New York Knicks walked out of the first-round of the 2024 NBA Draft with one rookie, 18-year old guard Pacôme Dadiet out of France.

They selected him with the 25th overall pick. The immediate reaction of fans was that he would be stashed overseas while he develops, but Dadiet has other plans.

“I’m planning on playing here,” Dadiet told reporters after being drafted by the Knicks.

On his journey to being drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, Dadiet credited his work ethic.

“I think it’s beautiful, I took a lot of risks,” Dadiet continued. “I left France when I was 17, so I did the last two years in Germany. I believed in myself, I worked a lot, I stayed confident.”

Dadiet is the 28th ranked prospect on Kevin O’Connor’s Big Board for The Ringer. Now he’ll look to compete, and be at least the 15th ranked talent at training camp, earning a roster spot on in New York.

He enters a guard rotation featuring Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Miles McBride.

Dadiet: ‘I Think I’m Really Versatile’

Asked about his game and what he brings to the Knicks, Dadiet offered up versatility.

“I think I’m really versatile, but I can also bring what a rookie needs to bring in a team,” Dadiet said on June 26. “Bring some energy, being able to grab a rebound and push the ball, but also knock down shots.”

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic writes that Dadiet has fans all over the NBA.

Most are impressed with how his game continued to grow during his time in Germany with the Ratiopharm Ulm team.

“Pacǒme Dadiet has fans around the NBA, and his stock is a bit higher than it seems publicly before this draft,” Vecenie wrote on June 26. “There are evaluators who loved the fact that he is an 18-year-old who didn’t hit a wall as a European player. In fact, he seemed to get better every month, which typically indicates a capacity for a positive long-term trajectory.”

In terms of NBA comparison, Vecenie mentioned Tobias Harris. NBADraft.net has Dadiet’s comparison as Jaime Jaquez of the Miami Heat, or former 12-year veteran Sean Elliott of the San Antonio Spurs.

Knicks Headlining NBA’s Offseason Thus Far

Fans were surprised to see New York walk away with Dadiet, and only Dadiet. But after the two days leading up to the NBA Draft, you’d be hard pressed to find a frustrated fan.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the breaking news.

In a June 25 blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges.

Brooklyn receives: Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), a 2025 protected first (via Milwaukee), a 2028 unprotected pick swap, 2025 second-round pick

New York receives: Bridges, 2026 second-round pick

Then, just minutes before the draft kicked off, OG Anunoby agreed to return to New York on a five-year deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the agreement.

It’s a five-year, $212.5 million deal for Anunoby, who averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1 block per game in 23 regular-season appearances with the Knicks.

New York has added Bridges and Dadiet while retaining Anunoby to start their offseason. And they still have two selections in the second-round of the draft, at 38th and 51st overall.

Consider the 2024-2025 Knicks’ roster a vastly unfinished product.