Knicks Make Multiple Roster Cuts as Final Spot Comes Down to 2 Veterans

The New York Knicks‘ crowded competition for their final roster spot has suddenly become a two-man race.

New York is waiving veteran center Tony Bradley and guard Ochai Agbaji, according to reports Thursday, further trimming its training camp roster after Drew Eubanks suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Bradley’s departure, while Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported the decision to waive Agbaji.

The moves leave former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and NBA champion Bruce Brown as the remaining prominent candidates for a spot on coach Mike Brown’s opening-night roster.

The Knicks have room to sign only one more veteran-minimum player without exceeding the NBA’s second salary-cap apron, making the decision particularly difficult for a team looking to defend its championship.

Knicks Clear Path for James Wiseman After Tony Bradley, Drew Eubanks Departures

Wiseman entered training camp competing with Bradley and Eubanks for the third-string center position behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Now, he’s the only healthy center remaining from that group.

Eubanks’ pursuit ended Thursday after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. The Knicks are expected to waive the eight-year veteran, who had been battling Wiseman and Bradley throughout the preseason.

Bradley’s departure further strengthens Wiseman’s chances.

The 25-year-old center made his strongest case Tuesday, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds on 7-for-8 shooting in New York’s 148-98 preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors.

It was an encouraging performance for a player whose career has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries since Golden State selected him second overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Wiseman also has familiarity with Mike Brown, who worked with him as an assistant coach with the Warriors.

The New York Post previously identified Wiseman as the early favorite for the roster spot, and Thursday’s developments appear to have improved his position considerably.

But the Knicks still have another decision to make.

Bruce Brown Remains in Knicks’ Final Roster Competition

While Wiseman addresses an obvious positional need, Bruce Brown offers something different.

The 30-year-old guard helped the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship and brings the kind of versatility that could prove valuable during another postseason run.

Brown can defend multiple positions, handle the ball and provide experienced depth behind New York’s established rotation.

His case became stronger Thursday when the Knicks reportedly waived Agbaji, another perimeter player who had been competing for a roster spot.

The former Kansas standout, selected 14th overall in 2022, joined New York on a non-guaranteed training camp deal after previous stops with Utah and Toronto.

But keeping Brown could come at the expense of Wiseman.

The Knicks currently have 13 players on guaranteed standard contracts and enough room below the second apron to add one more veteran-minimum player.

New York has prioritized finding a third center, giving Wiseman a potential advantage over Brown despite the latter’s championship experience.

There is another possibility.

The Knicks could create enough financial flexibility to retain both players through a trade, with second-year forward Pacôme Dadiet among the contracts that could potentially be moved.

No such deal has been announced.

For now, the competition has narrowed considerably from the five veterans who entered training camp hoping to earn a spot.

With the Oct. 19 roster deadline approaching, the Knicks must decide whether Wiseman’s size or Brown’s versatility better serves their championship defense.

Thursday’s cuts have brought that decision into sharper focus.