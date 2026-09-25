Knicks Insider Names 2 Players Expected to Join Training Camp

The New York Knicks’ training camp competition may soon become even more crowded.

SNY’s Ian Begley expects rookie forward Tyler Nickel and third-year wing Kevin McCullar Jr. to join the Knicks before camp, potentially bringing the roster to 20 players. New York had 18 players under contract as of Friday morning, three below the offseason maximum.

“I expect that rookie Tyler Nickel will take up one of the remaining spots, and I expect versatile third-year wing Kevin McCullar will eventually have a roster spot, as well,” Begley wrote.

The Knicks have not announced either move. Their expected additions, however, would introduce two familiar developmental prospects into a camp filled with veterans fighting for jobs.

Tyler Nickel Gives Knicks Another Shooter

New York selected Nickel with the 47th pick in the 2026 NBA draft after he established himself as a high-volume perimeter shooter in college.

The 6-foot-7 forward strengthened that reputation during summer league. Nickel made six 3-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets and followed with 16 points against the San Antonio Spurs, offering an early look at the skill that could provide his clearest path to the NBA.

Nickel still must show he can defend well enough to remain on the floor. But his size and catch-and-shoot ability make him an intriguing developmental option for a team always searching for inexpensive shooting around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

McCullar is further along.

The Knicks acquired the former Kansas wing after he was selected 56th overall in 2024. McCullar appeared in 21 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.4 points in limited minutes, while continuing his development with Westchester in the G League.

At 6-foot-6, McCullar offers positional versatility, secondary playmaking and defensive instincts. His outside shot remains the swing skill that could determine whether he earns a lasting role.

New York Faces Crowded Roster Competition

The projected additions would leave the Knicks with one open training camp slot, but the more important math awaits after the preseason.

New York already signed Bruce Brown Jr., John Konchar and Ochai Agbaji to compete for a wing position. Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman will battle for an opening behind Towns and Andre Drummond at center. With Knicks regulars expected to carry lighter preseason workloads, those players should receive extended opportunities.

The competition is complicated by the second apron.

Begley noted that the Knicks currently have enough room to carry only one additional veteran minimum contract while remaining below that threshold. Keeping both a veteran wing and a veteran center would likely require a salary-clearing trade.

New York faced a similar squeeze last season with Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews. Brogdon ultimately retired, and the Knicks retained Shamet. That decision paid off when he delivered important minutes during the franchise’s championship run.

The lesson was simple: The last roster decision can matter well beyond October.

Nickel and McCullar will enter camp without the experience of the veterans surrounding them. They also represent something especially valuable for an expensive contender — young, controllable talent capable of growing into a role.

The Knicks may have room for both when camp opens. Earning space when it closes will be considerably harder.