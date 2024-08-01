Knicks to Sign Former First-Round Pick with ‘Untapped Upside’

As the New York Knicks work to round out their 2024-2025 roster, they’ve signed former first-round pick Chuma Okeke. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype was first with reports.

Okeke averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes in four seasons with the Orlando Magic. At 25 years old, the former 16th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has potential untapped upside

Okeke was selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He appeared in 47 games last season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The details of the deal are unreported.

It’s likely this is a training camp invite for Okeke, who didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Magic and made an unrestricted free agent earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old will have an opportunity to earn a roster spot. New York is currently at 14 guaranteed contracts for next season. They also have two unclaimed two-way contract spots, which Okeke could qualify for.

