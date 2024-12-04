Knicks ‘Expected’ to Sign Sharpshooter to Bolster Bench: Report

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Through the first 21 games of the season, the Knicks ranked dead-last in bench scoring, averaging just 21.2 points per game from 12.4 minutes per night.

In light of those struggles, the Knicks were expected to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline to bolster the second-unit scoring. One of those moves could see New York bringing back veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“Looking ahead, sharpshooter Landry Shamet is expected to be re-signed by the Knicks when he’s healthy, with the hope that stretch forward Matt Ryan will then clear waivers and re-sign on a two-way contract, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on December 2.

Shamet was part of the Knicks roster during training camp but dislocated his right shoulder during a preseason game, leading to the franchise waiving him.

Prior to his injury, Shamet averaged 10.8 points in 22 minutes a game in the preseason. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Bobby Marks, he was supposed to be “a sue thing” to make the Knicks roster until his untimely injury.

Tom Thibodeau Wants Shamet Back The ESPN report further noted that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is a big believer in Shamet and wants the veteran sharpshooter in the squad for the stretch run ahead of the 2025 playoffs. “New York coach Tom Thibodeau has spoken highly of the guard multiple times throughout training camp, highlighting the ways he would fit in with the club,” the report read. “In particular, Thibodeau said he valued Shamet’s prior experience playing with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne — who both joined the Knicks this summer.” The Knicks could definitely use a player such as Shamet — a career 8.7 points per game scorer — off the bench due to their bench woes. Furthermore, as a career 38% shooter from three, Shamet would solve a lot of the Knicks’ second-unit shooting issues. Through the first 21 games, the Knicks bench attempted only 9.3 threes per game. In comparison, conference rivals such as the Celtics (15.6) Cavaliers (16.1) and Bucks (14.0) had many more proven snipers coming off the bench to help the starters.

Knicks Also Looking to Make Trades

The Knicks front office, led by Executive Vice President Leon Rose and Senior Basketball Advisor William Wesley, was extremely aggressive during the 2024 offseason, landing Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges via a pair of trades.

Furthermore, the Knicks locked up Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to long-term deals, signaling that they were all-in on winning. As such, it is widely expected that New York will also again swing for the fences close to the 2025 trade deadline, specifically with an eye toward bolstering the bench scoring.

Ahead of the February 6 deadline, NBA insiders have floated names such as Nikola Vucevic, Cameron Thomas and Chris Boucher as potential targets. According to Hoops Hype, the two Knicks most likely to be traded were Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.

“Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season, while Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal. Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit,” Scotto wrote on December 2.