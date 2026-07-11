WWE SmackDown Recap: CM Punk Joins Brand, Gunther Chokes Out GM

The SmackDown roster and SummerSlam match card both received major updates in the July 10 episode of SmackDown on USA Network.

There’s a lot to unpack in this week’s episode, including CM Punk switching brands, Gunther choking out SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis and Trick Williams introducing a new championship belt design.

Let’s recap the madness from SmackDown in Oklahoma City.

CM Punk Accepts Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam Challenge

CM Punk kicked off the show by announcing that he was officially joining the SmackDown roster.

Per usual, Punk prides himself as a fighting champion, declaring that he is willing to take on all challengers. He then rattles off a laundry list of SmackDown stars that he could potentially defend the WWE Championship against.

Suddenly, Cody Rhodes’ music hit and the second-generation star waltzed to the ring for a chat with the world champion.

In the not-so-distant past, when Cody Rhodes was WWE Champion and CM Punk didn’t carry a title designation, the American Nightmare told the Second City Saint “just say when” regarding a title fight between the two stars.

Now, with the roles reversed and Punk carrying the gold, Rhodes circled back to their previous conversation on SmackDown.

Rhodes noted that a potential match between the two “has been building for years.” Punk agreed, stating that he believed the two would square off “in a main event match at WrestleMania.”

Unwilling to push the match off any further, Cody Rhodes challenged Punk to a title fight at SummerSlam, to which the reigning WWE Champion happily obliged.

Shortly after, Nick Aldis confirmed the bout for SummerSlam, adding another generational match to the stacked PLE.

Trick Williams Introduces “Legacy Edition” US Title

During a backstage segment, Trick Williams was shown looking for his United States Championship belt, which was missing.

He initially thought Ricky Saints snuck in the locker room to steal it. As it turns out, his right-hand man Lil Yachty had a special surprise.

Lil Yachty customized the belt, providing Trick Williams with a “Legacy Edition” United States Championship.

Back in the day, John Cena’s “Legacy Edition” United States Championship design included a spinner and his former catch phrase, “World Life.”

For Trick, it was only right that the rapper customized the belt by adding Mink fur belt straps.

Here is a look at the tricked-out title:

Trick Williams has also been a flashy guy. Now, he has the championship belt to match his flair.

Gunther Chokes Out Smackdown GM Nick Aldis

Following the show’s opening segment, in which CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were booked for a title match, Gunther was visibly upset.

Frustrated that Rhodes was given a title shot over him, Gunther warned Nick Aldis that he “had until the end of the night” to make things right.

In the closing segment, when Aldis announced that Gunther and Sami Zayn would be partners in a tag team match against Punk and Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Ring General lashed out.

Despite security getting involved, Gunther repeatedly put Aldis in a sleeper hold.

Just as the show was going off air, Rhodes rushed to Aldis’ aid.

The American Nightmare dared Gunther to step in the squared circle, but the Ring General walked away.

Other highlights from the July 10 episode of SmackDown include the return of Baron Corbin, Solo Sikoa waging war against The Bloodline and Jade Cargill seemingly breaking Alexa Bliss’ arm.