Knicks Star Has 4-Word Response to Viral Taylor Swift Wedding Report

The New York Knicks spent the past month celebrating an NBA championship.

Apparently, Josh Hart isn’t ready to RSVP to another celebration just yet.

Hart injected a dose of skepticism into one of the offseason’s most talked-about celebrity stories Thursday after a viral social media post claimed the Knicks’ starting lineup had been invited to Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce‘s widely reported wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden.

The exchange began when NBACentral reposted a Page Six report that Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Hart were among the guests expected to attend Friday’s festivities.

That prompted Hart’s teammate, Jeremy Sochan, to jokingly ask whether he could tag along.

“What about me? 😞 @joshhart can I be your plus 1?” Sochan wrote on X.

Hart’s answer was brief.

“lol bro this fake news.”

lol bro this fake news https://t.co/3FFHc8dzG1 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2026

The four-word reply quickly spread across social media, leaving Knicks fans wondering whether Hart was dismissing the report, the viral post itself or simply joining Sochan in the joke.

Wedding Reports Continue to Gain Momentum

Hart’s response comes as reports surrounding Swift and Kelce’s wedding have continued to mount.

Page Six first reported that the Knicks’ championship starting five had received invitations to the celebration.

Since then, People reported that friends and family members of both Swift and Kelce—including NFL players, musicians and longtime friends—had begun arriving in New York City ahead of the festivities.

The New York Times, citing interviews and an internal New York Police Department planning memo, reported that hundreds of officers would be deployed around Madison Square Garden for a private two-day event described in the memo as a celebration of Swift’s wedding to Kelce. The report said about 100 guests were expected for a rehearsal dinner Thursday before a larger celebration Friday involving roughly 1,000 attendees.

Fox News also reported on the planned events and the extensive security preparations surrounding the venue.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding plans.

Swift’s Knicks Fandom Is Well Established

Whether or not the Knicks ultimately make the guest list, Swift’s connection to the franchise is hardly new.

Long before her relationship with Kelce, Swift spoke to Time magazine about becoming a Knicks fan through former New York star Amar’e Stoudemire and recalled participating in a Knicks Kids Talent Competition at Madison Square Garden as a child.

She was also in attendance during the Knicks’ championship run, wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt as New York staged its dramatic comeback victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Only Hart Knows What He Meant

Hart’s post added an unexpected twist to a story that has blended sports, music and celebrity culture throughout the week.

What remains unclear is exactly what he meant.

The veteran guard did not elaborate beyond his four-word response, leaving open whether he was disputing the reported invitation, reacting to the way it was presented on social media or simply exchanging jokes with his teammate.

For now, one thing is certain.

A rumor that had Knicks fans imagining their championship starters rubbing shoulders with pop stars and Super Bowl champions suddenly became a little harder to read.