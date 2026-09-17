Knicks Respond to Fans’ Backlash Over ‘Shameful’ Ticket Prices

The New York Knicks’ first championship in 53 years was supposed to make Madison Square Garden the place to be this fall.

For many fans, it briefly became a place they could no longer afford to go.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Madison Square Garden Sports paused individual Knicks ticket sales Thursday after acknowledging what it called a pricing mistake. The decision came less than a day after fans erupted over opening-night prices that pushed even upper-deck seats above $1,000.

MSG said it will roll prices back to last season’s levels, plus an average increase of 12%, and refund the difference to anyone who already purchased individual tickets.

The timing made the uproar especially combustible.

The Knicks will raise their 2026 championship banner on Oct. 20 before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, now featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Before sales were paused, Section 418 seats were listed at $1,039.50 each.

That meant a family of four could spend more than $4,000 just to get into the building — before food, drinks or parking.

Fans Blast Knicks Ticket Prices

The reaction online was immediate.

Tommy Beer, a longtime Knicks writer, criticized the team for pricing out loyal fans after years of supporting the franchise through losing seasons. He highlighted the $1,039.50 standard-admission price for seats in the 400 level and called the situation “shameful.”

Other fans posted screenshots showing much lower prices for later home games and far higher resale prices for premium matchups, arguing that banner night had become a luxury event rather than a celebration accessible to the broader fan base.

The backlash matters because these were not merely secondary-market listings.

The controversy centered on standard-admission prices being sold directly through Ticketmaster, a distinction fans repeatedly emphasized as they accused MSG of going too far.

MSG Says Pricing Was a Mistake

MSG pushed back on the idea that the inflated prices were intentional.

“We are pausing Knicks individual ticket sales due to a mistake in our pricing,” the company said in a statement. It added that sales would restart with new prices and reiterated that its intention was not to overcharge fans.

The corrected pricing structure will still reflect the Knicks’ new status.

MSG said the average increase will be 12% over last year, matching the rise already applied to season-ticket holders.

That is far less severe than the initial numbers fans saw Wednesday.

Championship Demand Changed the Market

The Knicks are entering an unprecedented ticket market for the franchise.

According to Reuters, New York’s average home get-in price had climbed to $262, more than double every other NBA team except the Lakers, while opening-night prices had surpassed $1,250 on the secondary market.

Demand is understandable.

The Knicks are defending NBA champions, opening night includes a banner ceremony, and the opponent is a star-loaded Philadelphia team.

But Thursday’s reversal showed there is still a limit.

Winning raised expectations. It raised demand. It raised prices.

For a few hours, it raised them too far.