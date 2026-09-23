2 Knicks Emerge as Prime Trade Candidates Amid Roster Crunch

The New York Knicks may have to make one difficult roster decision before they can make two easier ones.

New York has loaded its training camp roster with veterans while second-round pick Tyler Nickel remains unsigned, creating the possibility that the defending champions will need to clear space before the regular season.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic identified Miles McBride and Pacôme Dadiet as the most logical names to watch if the Knicks decide they need a trade.

The two players represent very different decisions.

One would be difficult because of how much he helps the Knicks now.

The other could be the simplest path to opening another roster spot.

Miles McBride Presents Knicks With Bigger Decision

McBride has become a trusted part of New York’s rotation, providing point-of-attack defense, 3-point shooting and lineup flexibility.

That is precisely why moving him would hurt.

Edwards wrote that he would be somewhat surprised if the Knicks traded McBride before the season and noted that McBride probably improves New York’s chances of repeating more than anyone the organization could realistically bring back in his place.

The complication is financial.

McBride is entering the final year of his bargain three-year, $13 million contract and could command a significant raise next summer. New York is already juggling future commitments while owner James Dolan has pushed the organization to avoid the second apron.

That creates an uncomfortable calculation.

The Knicks can keep a proven contributor for another title run and risk losing leverage later, or explore his market before the contract becomes a larger issue.

For a contender, that is not an easy choice.

Pacôme Dadiet Could Be Easier to Trade

Dadiet presents a different case.

Still only 21, the former first-round pick retains developmental upside. But Edwards noted that he has not shown consistent flashes in his limited NBA opportunities, G League work or Summer League appearances.

That matters because the Knicks are no longer building primarily around patience.

They are defending a championship.

Edwards suggested that moving Dadiet with one or two second-round picks could be the simplest avenue for New York to create another roster spot.

The motivation is becoming clearer.

The Knicks still have several veterans fighting for jobs, including James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks, Bruce Brown, John Konchar and Ochai Agbaji. At the same time, Nickel remains unsigned and could eventually receive a standard contract rather than a two-way deal because of the threat of a more lucrative NIL deal if he returns for a fifth year in college.

New York may therefore need more than one opening.

Dadiet is the cleaner basketball transaction because losing him would not significantly alter Mike Brown’s immediate rotation.

McBride is the more consequential name because moving him would affect a team trying to repeat.

That contrast is what makes the next several weeks worth watching.

The Knicks do not have to trade either player.

But if they decide roster flexibility is worth creating before opening night, Edwards has already pointed toward the two names that make the most sense.