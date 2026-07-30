Knicks Proposed to Trade Miles McBride for High Upside Young Center

The New York Knicks have a decision to make on Miles McBride, who enters the 2026-27 season on an expiring $3.9M contract.

Coming off a career-best year, McBride likely expects to get paid next season, a tricky proposition for a Knicks team hell-belt on staying under the second apron. So much so that they let Mitchell Robinson walk this summer, and could do the same with McBride next year — when Karl-Anthony Towns will be up for a big payday.

If the Knicks look to trade McBride, an intriguing idea doing the rounds would see them land high-upside second-year center Ryan Kalkbrenner from the Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks trade idea would send three second-round picks to the Hornets.

Knicks Trade Idea for Ryan Kalkbrenner

Knicks would receive: Ryan Kalkbrenner

Hornets would receive: Miles McBride, 2027 second-round pick (via NYK), 2029 second-round pick (via NYK), 2029 second-round pick (via PHX)

Why the Knicks Do It

With Landry Shamet stepping up big time in the playoffs, Duece McBride and Jordan Clarkson were used sparingly by head coach Mike Brown. McBride’s drop in minutes was particularly notable, as he was arguably New York’s most reliable bench player over the last two seasons — with his ability to make big shots and play solid defense.

As Tyler Kolek projects to get more minutes in his third season, the Knicks may finally be ready to move on from McBride. Furthermore, Clarkson re-signed with the Knicks and is determined to earn back a steady role in Brown’s second unit.

The Knicks could probably use young Kalkbrenner’s skillset more. Also, the second-year big man is on a rookie deal through the 2028-29 season, making him a low-budget option as a backup to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Kalkbrenner averaged an impressive 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game as a rookie, while shooting an NBA-best 75.3% from the field.

Why the Hornets Do It

The Hornets, who traded for Naz Reid and drafted Hannes Steinbach this offseason, and remain invested in Moussa Diabate, may have a logjam at the four and five spots. As such, Kalkbrenner, who nearly made an All-R0okie Team last season, may be better off getting a fresh start on a team that could really use his shot-blocking ability.

The Hornets added some wily veterans in Reid, Dorian Finney-Smith and Grayson Allen this offseason, but could use some more playoff experience to help their young squad. The loss of LaMelo Ball means Coby White is likely to join Kon Knueppel in a new-look backcourt, with Tre Mann playing behind them. McBride could be the ideal backup PG who can organize the offense and also make big shots when called upon.

McBride also brings the veteran leadership that some would argue is missing from the Hornets roster. “Duece” is coming off the best season of his career, averaging career-highs in points (12.0), made threes (2.7) and three-point percentage (41.3%). He could be Charlotte’s version of Nickeil Alexander-Walker — the reigning Most Improved Player — who took his game to another level when granted a new opportunity. On the Knicks, he may never get to truly shine given the talent ahead of him.