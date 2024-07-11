Knicks’ 3-Team Trade Pitch Swaps Julius Randle for All-Star Center

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the New York Knicks are scouring the trade market for a replacement. Karl Anthony-Towns is a name to watch, according to reports.

A trade between the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves would be difficult, as both teams are hard capped. That means they can’t take in any more salary than exactly what they’re sending out.

So a deal between the two teams would likely require another. Jeremy Cohen of Knicks Film School proposed a three-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets:

New York receives: Towns, Nick Richards

Minnesota receives: Julius Randle, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson

Charlotte receives Precious Achiuwa (via sign-and-trade)

CP “The Fanchise” of KnicksFanTV reported on July 9 that New York has it’s eyes set on the four-time All-Star.

“They didn’t sign Julius Randle to an extension,” CP said. “They didn’t sign Julius to an extension. I’ll tell you this: they’re bigger fans of Karl-Anthony Towns. Yeah, they’re bigger fans of Karl-Anthony Towns…They want to catch Boston. They see what Boston can do with a true, five-out system. They want to open that floor up completely, for Jalen [Brunson] to do his thing and cook.”

Towns has long been linked to the Knicks. President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose was his agent prior to taking the job in New York. But whether or not he’s available is unreported.

Towns is coming off of his ninth NBA campaign, all as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 62 regular-season appearances last season.

Towns Provides Spacing

Trading for Towns opens up the possibility of closing games with a five-out lineup, featuring Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. He’s a career 39% three-point shooter.

Brunson’s game reached another level last season behind the spacing he was provided with. New York featured three above average three-point shooters in the starting lineup.

But as the Knicks look to emulate the Boston Celtics, and threaten their title defense next season, they can’t ignore the business model that won them this year’s NBA Finals.

At their peak, Boston deployed a five-out lineup featuring Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Being able to match the Celtics’ pace and space is a prerequisite for lapping them in the Eastern Conference next year.

Richards Provides Rim Protection

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto first reported New York’s trade interest in Richards on June 24.

“Should New York lose Hartenstein in free agency to a higher offer elsewhere, several centers are on their radar as potential replacements,” Scotto reported. “Including free agents Goga Bitadze, Jonas Valanciunas, and Nick Richards, who would be a trade target, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Richards is coming off of his fourth NBA campaign, all in Charlotte. He averaged 9.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

It’s unclear whether or not Towns would start at center for the Knicks, in light of Robinson’s departure in any potential trade.

But Tom Thibodeau prefers a capable rim protector at the five, which could mean a Towns and Richards frontcourt to start games.

DiVincenzo would likely move to the bench, while Anunoby and Bridges maintain their places in the starting five.

Richards would allow the paint protecting presence Thibodeau demands, while continuing the trend of a starting big who doesn’t need the ball in his hands, as is the case with Robinson.