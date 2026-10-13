2 Knicks Players Could Be Traded for NBA Champion Wing: NBA Insider

Bruce Brown has made a strong impression on the New York Knicks. Now the front office must decide whether it can find a way to keep him.

The veteran guard, who helped the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship, has emerged as a serious candidate for New York’s opening-night roster, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

But the Knicks face a complication that has little to do with Brown’s performance.

They have only one available roster spot and still intend to carry a third center, meaning they may need to make a trade to retain Brown.

Bruce Brown Impresses Knicks, but Roster Obstacle Remains

Speaking after New York’s 122-104 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Begley reported that Brown has impressed people throughout the organization.

“I think he’s put himself in a good position to make this roster,” Begley said. “He’s impressed people internally with his play, training camp, preseason.”

The bigger question is how the Knicks could accommodate him.

“The Knicks have to keep a third center, and they currently only have one roster spot open,” Begley explained. “They would have to make a trade in order to make room for Bruce Brown.”

Begley mentioned Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek as possible trade candidates, although he did not suggest the Knicks had begun actively shopping either player.

Brown’s preseason statistics have been modest.

Through two appearances, he has averaged 3.0 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 10.2 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field.

But the 30-year-old brings something New York values: versatility, experience and a willingness to contribute without needing the ball.

Knicks captain Jalen Brunson believes those qualities could help the defending champions.

“I’ve known Bruce for a while,” Brunson said in comments shared by SNY. “Everything I’ve seen from afar as a competitor I’ve seen in these couple weeks here.”

Brunson added that Brown’s NBA experience gives him an advantage mentally and physically.

NYK Face Difficult Decision in Third-Center Competition

Brown did not play Monday as coach Mike Brown evaluated other training camp invitees, including Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley.

Agbaji struggled in 11 minutes, finishing with two points and two rebounds while missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

Eubanks scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting in seven minutes.

Bradley delivered the strongest performance among the three, scoring 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting and adding two rebounds in seven minutes.

They are competing with former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, who did not play Monday.

Wiseman averaged six points, three rebounds and 1.5 blocks in nine minutes through his first two preseason appearances.

Brown’s battle to secure a spot on the Knicks’ opening-night roster has become more complicated because of the team’s salary-cap restrictions and need for additional frontcourt depth.

Owner James Dolan has committed to keeping New York below the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron, limiting the team’s flexibility.

The Knicks could create room for Brown by trading a player already under contract, with Dadiet and Kolek among the names Begley raised.

Neither move would come without a cost. Dadiet offers size and developmental upside on the wing, while Kolek gives New York another young ballhandler.

For now, Brown has apparently done enough to earn serious consideration.

Whether he makes the team may depend less on what he does in the Knicks’ remaining preseason games than on what the front office can accomplish before opening night.