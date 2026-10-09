Hi, Subscriber

NBA Champion Rips New CBA Amid Knicks Roster Battle

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Getty
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: The Denver Nuggets celebrate after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Bruce Brown has an NBA championship, nine years of professional experience and a résumé that includes playing all 82 games last season.

What he doesn’t have is a guaranteed job.

The 30-year-old guard is fighting for a roster spot with the New York Knicks, an unfamiliar position for someone who helped the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship.

Brown believes the league’s collective bargaining agreement has made life increasingly difficult for players in his position.

Asked Thursday whether the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules have created frustration among players, Brown didn’t hesitate.

“I’m sure there is [frustration],” Brown told reporters, according to SNY Knicks.

“The new CBA is good for certain players, right? Max guys, top free agents and maybe rookie extension guys,” Brown continued. “But other than that, like the middle guys, it kind of sucks for us.”

His frustration comes at a particularly uncertain moment in his career.

Bruce Brown Says NBA’s Middle Class Is Getting Squeezed

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Getty Owner James Dolan looks on during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Dolan made it clear that the Knicks will not go above the second apron after winning the championship.

Brown isn’t questioning whether the NBA’s biggest stars deserve their contracts. His concern is what happens to established veterans who fall between maximum-salary players and those earning the minimum.

Under the current CBA, teams face increasingly severe restrictions as their payrolls approach or exceed the second apron.

Those penalties can limit trades, restrict roster-building flexibility and discourage teams from spending on experienced role players.

Brown pointed specifically to the shrinking market for midlevel contracts.

“As you see, there’s not that many people getting that full midlevel (exception) anymore — or even the tax midlevel (exception),” he said.

For the 2026-27 season, the NBA’s non-taxpayer midlevel exception is worth approximately $15 million, while the taxpayer version is worth roughly $6.1 million.

Those exceptions still exist, but teams must weigh their use against the financial restrictions that come with crossing the aprons.

Brown knows how dramatically the market can change.

After helping Denver win its first championship in 2023, he signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Three years later, he’s trying to secure a guaranteed roster spot.

Knicks’ Second-Apron Restrictions Complicate Brown’s Future

Brown averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24 minutes per game with Denver last season.

He appeared in all 82 games, yet entered September without the guaranteed contract he expected.

“I played every single game last year,” Brown said. “I thought I played well enough to have a guaranteed spot on a team.”

Instead, he signed a non-guaranteed training camp deal with New York.

The Knicks have room under the second apron to add only one veteran on a minimum contract without making another move.

That has created a crowded competition involving Brown, James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks, Tony Bradley and Ochai Agbaji.

New York’s preference for additional frontcourt depth could further complicate Brown’s chances. A salary-clearing trade, potentially involving Pacome Dadiet, would provide more flexibility to keep multiple veterans.

For Brown, however, the challenge extends beyond the Knicks.

He sees a league in which reliable contributors can play meaningful minutes one season and find themselves fighting for employment the next.

“It’s tough, but that’s just the way it is right now,” Brown said. “So each time you’re out there, you’ve just got to play your best and hope for the best.”

For a player who once parlayed a championship run into a $45 million payday, that’s a sobering new reality.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

0 Comments

NBA Champion Rips New CBA Amid Knicks Roster Battle

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x