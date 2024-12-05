Knicks Trade Pitch Lands Ex-Sixth Man of the Year, Backup Center

Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks.

As of December 5, the Knicks had won eight of their last 10 games in the 2024-25 season and were starting to hit their stride. Yet, the franchise had to make several roster tweaks — especially to bolster its bench scoring and second-unit defense — to compete against conference giants Celtics and Cavaliers.

As such, Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz proposed a Knicks trade idea that would see the franchise acquire 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson from the Jazz.

Since Clarkson is owed $14 million, the Knicks could build a package around Mitchell Robinson’s $14.3 million salary. The following hypothetical trade was approved by FanSpo while taking into consideration the NBA’s new CBA.

Knicks would get: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler

Jazz would get: Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, Tyler Kolek, 2025 First Round Pick (via WAS), 2025 Second Round Pick (via DET)

Kat explained why Clarkson would be the perfect addition to a Knicks team that ranks dead last in the NBA in bench scoring.

“Clarkson would add so much to New York’s bench: a veteran presence, high-level scoring, and solid defending. The 32-year-old has continued to produce for Utah this season, averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a steal,” Katz wrote.

Jordan Clarkson Will ‘Welcome’ Move to New York

The writer also pointed out how Clarkson was earmarked as a Knicks trade target for most of the 2023-24 season and was open to the idea of a move to the Big Apple.

“The Knicks were expected to make a move for Clarkson last season, as he was open to the idea of moving to New York. However, talks never materialized into an actual deal. There’s still hope it could happen this season now that the Knicks need depth more than ever,” Katz added.

To Katz’s point, The Athletic’s Tony Jones, a Jazz beat writer, reported in February 2024 that Clarkson would “welcome” a move to the Knicks.

“I can tell you just from my conversations with people around the situation, I think that Jordan [Clarkson] would welcome a trade [to the Knicks] if that’s how it would go down,” Jones told ESPN 700’s The Drive with Spence Checketts.

Knicks Trade Scenarios And Options

Katz named Chris Boucher and Robert Williams III as two other potential Knicks trade targets ahead of the February 6 deadline. Both players can be adept in their roles as backup centers behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but neither will truly solve the Knicks’ issues with bench scoring.

However, Katz argued that Boucher, a floor-spacing big man from Toronto, could provide a two-way punch for Tom Thibodeau’s squad off the bench.

“Trading someone like Precious Achiuwa and/or Jericho Sims for Boucher would give the Knicks better spacing and, like Williams, a more versatile option at the backup position,” Katz wrote. “He can guard multiple positions with his athleticism and can score from more areas than Achiuwa and Sims.”

“While Achiuwa recovers from injury, it’s something to consider. Boucher is also a 31-year-old veteran with playoff experience, so head coach Tom Thibodeau would have no issue giving him big minutes at times down the road.”

As the Knicks try to make roster upgrades ahead of February 6, Robinson and Achiuwa are their most likely trade assets, per Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto.

“Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season, while Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal. Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit,” Scotto wrote.