Knicks Make ‘Unexpected’ Move with First-Round Draft Pick

After a flurry of trades, the New York Knicks walked out of the first-round of the 2024 NBA Draft with one rookie, selecting Pacôme Dadiet with the 25th overall pick.

And now he’s signed his rookie contract, but it’s not orthodox. Fred Katz of The Athletic was first with reports.

Unexpected development: The Knicks have signed first-round pick Pacome Dadiet to 80 percent of the rookie scale, league sources say. The move will save the Knicks a significant amount, $904K, under the 2024-25 hard cap. Knicks also paid a buyout to his German team. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 4, 2024

It’s another cap navigating move from Brock Aller, Vice President of Basketball and Strategic Planning.

And it’s the first time a first-round pick hasn’t signed for 120% of their contract since Kevin Porter Jr. in 2019. Indiana Pacers reporter Tony East reported as much in a July 4 tweet.

Extremely rare. First sice Kevin Porter Jr in 2019 to not sign for 120% of rookie scale (I believe), and KPJ's deal went back up to 120% of rookie scale for years 2-4. That was a tax thing and not an apron thing, though – wonder where this lands. https://t.co/Fjk0Lv57br — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 4, 2024

In short, Dadiet will be paid 80% of his contract in the first season. And the Knicks, to cover the difference, are paying for his buyout from German club Ratiopharm Ulm.

This story will be updated.