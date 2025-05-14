Knicks Veteran Getting Loud Praise From Teammate

The New York Knicks head into game five of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Boston Celtics needing just one more win. Tom Thibodeau’s team is in total control, having won three of the first four games.

As such, New York could book its spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 14. Interestingly, it would appear that one veteran member of the roster has had a big impact on his team’s recent success, despite not seeing the court.

During a recent appearance on MSG Network’s postgame show, Josh Hart praised P.J. Tucker for the leadership he’s been providing, both on the sidelines and in the locker room.

Tucker joined the Knicks toward the end of the season. The veteran forward signed two consecutive 10-day deals with New York before being picked up on a standard veteran deal. Clearly, that decision is paying dividends for New York, as Tucker continues to help his teammates navigate the potential pitfalls of the postseason.

Tucker Understands His Role With Knicks

During a recent interview with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Tucker explained what his role with the Knicks looks like. The interview took place when he was on a 10-day deal, but his role likely hasn’t changed.

Tucker is a 14-year NBA veteran. He is a former champion. His presence on the roster is undoubtedly of huge benefit to those around him. And while he’s unlikely to play, he’s certainly earning his salary in other ways.

Leadership is Why the Knicks Signed Tucker

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Tucker was always seen as the ideal type of veteran leader for the Knicks roster.

“Knicks see PJ Tucker as an integral addition to a locker that has young veterans but none with the experience of Tucker brings,” Begley posted on X. “The 14-year vet will be received well in the room, has championship experience.”

Begley continued.

“Knicks also wanted someone with an enforcer mentality, which is why they’ve targeted Tucker. Knicks and Tucker are planning on a 10-day deal, as ESPN first reported. Club has a need at center but Knicks people who targeted Tucker believe the center position can be covered between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.”

With the Knicks just one win away from the conference finals, Tucker’s leadership will be in high demand. New York is making good on its preseason potential, and it would appear the late-season pickup of Tucker is playing a vital role in that success.