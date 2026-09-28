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LeBron James Shouts Out Jalen Brunson After Revealing Knicks What-If

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2024 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LeBron James once pictured ending his career at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson helped make sure that vision stayed a what-if.

At the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day Monday, James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin he had considered joining the New York Knicks before they won their first championship in 53 years. Once Brunson led them past the San Antonio Spurs in June, James said, he could no longer see himself signing with the defending champions.

“I had visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” James said. “One of the best places I’ve ever played.”

Then came the title.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I can’t.’ I couldn’t do it,” James said, explaining that he expected criticism if he joined a team that had just won it all.

LeBron James Singles Out Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Getty Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

James had plenty of praise for the Knicks, especially the player at the center of their championship run.

“Much respect to the Knicks, obviously,” he said. “An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out Jalen Brunson. I love that guy, he’s unbelievable.”

Brunson scored 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 against San Antonio and was named NBA Finals MVP. For years, the question around New York was which superstar might come to the Garden and lead the Knicks back to the top. Brunson answered it before James arrived.

James’ remarks follow an account his agent, Rich Paul, gave earlier in the summer. Paul said James would have gone to the Knicks had they fallen short of the title. He also called New York “Jalen Brunson’s show,” pointing to the chemistry a late addition would have had to navigate.

James offered one limit to that account Monday: He named Philadelphia, Cleveland, Golden State, Miami and Minnesota as the five teams in his final free agency decision. The Knicks were a destination he had envisioned before their championship changed his thinking.

Brunson Is Ready for James on Ring Night

The Garden meeting is coming anyway. James and the 76ers visit Oct. 20, when the Knicks will celebrate their championship before opening their title defense against an Eastern Conference rival.

Brunson addressed that matchup in August, after Philadelphia added James and Jaylen Brown.

“Fireworks for sure,” Brunson said on NBC’s “Today in August. “They reloaded this year. It’s going to be a tough test. But we’ll be ready.”

He was less interested then in turning the summer into an early scouting session. Asked separately about facing James, Brunson said he was enjoying the title with his teammates and family and would turn his attention to the 76ers when the time came.

That time is nearly here. The Knicks eliminated Philadelphia last spring, but the team that returns to the Garden has changed considerably. James will get another regular-season visit on Feb. 27.

He told ESPN he plans to split his time between Philadelphia and New York. The Garden will remain part of his life. On opening night, though, he will walk in wearing the visitors’ jersey while Brunson and the Knicks receive their rings.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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LeBron James Shouts Out Jalen Brunson After Revealing Knicks What-If

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