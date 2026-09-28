LeBron James Shouts Out Jalen Brunson After Revealing Knicks What-If

LeBron James once pictured ending his career at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson helped make sure that vision stayed a what-if.

At the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day Monday, James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin he had considered joining the New York Knicks before they won their first championship in 53 years. Once Brunson led them past the San Antonio Spurs in June, James said, he could no longer see himself signing with the defending champions.

“I had visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” James said. “One of the best places I’ve ever played.”

Then came the title.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I can’t.’ I couldn’t do it,” James said, explaining that he expected criticism if he joined a team that had just won it all.

LeBron James Singles Out Jalen Brunson

James had plenty of praise for the Knicks, especially the player at the center of their championship run.

“Much respect to the Knicks, obviously,” he said. “An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out Jalen Brunson. I love that guy, he’s unbelievable.”

Brunson scored 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 against San Antonio and was named NBA Finals MVP. For years, the question around New York was which superstar might come to the Garden and lead the Knicks back to the top. Brunson answered it before James arrived.

James’ remarks follow an account his agent, Rich Paul, gave earlier in the summer. Paul said James would have gone to the Knicks had they fallen short of the title. He also called New York “Jalen Brunson’s show,” pointing to the chemistry a late addition would have had to navigate.

James offered one limit to that account Monday: He named Philadelphia, Cleveland, Golden State, Miami and Minnesota as the five teams in his final free agency decision. The Knicks were a destination he had envisioned before their championship changed his thinking.

Brunson Is Ready for James on Ring Night

The Garden meeting is coming anyway. James and the 76ers visit Oct. 20, when the Knicks will celebrate their championship before opening their title defense against an Eastern Conference rival.

Brunson addressed that matchup in August, after Philadelphia added James and Jaylen Brown.

“Fireworks for sure,” Brunson said on NBC’s “Today” in August. “They reloaded this year. It’s going to be a tough test. But we’ll be ready.”

He was less interested then in turning the summer into an early scouting session. Asked separately about facing James, Brunson said he was enjoying the title with his teammates and family and would turn his attention to the 76ers when the time came.

That time is nearly here. The Knicks eliminated Philadelphia last spring, but the team that returns to the Garden has changed considerably. James will get another regular-season visit on Feb. 27.

He told ESPN he plans to split his time between Philadelphia and New York. The Garden will remain part of his life. On opening night, though, he will walk in wearing the visitors’ jersey while Brunson and the Knicks receive their rings.