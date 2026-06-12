Magic Johnson Makes Bold Claim About OG Anunoby’s Knicks Game-Winner

OG Anunoby’s unforgettable finish in Game 4 of the NBA Finals continues to grow in stature, both inside and outside New York.

Just one day after his last-second tip-in completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, two New York City boroughs officially honored the Knicks forward, per The NY Post. Staten Island declared June 10 “OG Anunoby Day,” while Manhattan followed by naming June 11 “OG Anunoby Appreciation Day.”

The recognition came as basketball fans across the country continued to discuss the dramatic sequence that delivered New York a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Among those weighing in was NBA legend Magic Johnson, who made an eye-opening assessment of the play that instantly became part of Knicks lore.

In discussing the final possession, Johnson argued that Anunoby’s tip-in belonged among the greatest moments in sports, not just in NBA Finals history.

“To have a guy like OG who read the situation and he’s a guy who always hustling, and for him to get the tip in and over two guys there is two other guys down there,” Johnson said. “Give OG a lot of credit.”

Play

New York Celebrates OG Anunoby’s Heroics

The ending felt almost impossible just hours earlier.

Late in the fourth quarter, Madison Square Garden had lost much of its energy. Fans started heading for the exits while the Spurs appeared firmly in control. San Antonio built a massive lead and continued knocking down shots, making a Knicks comeback seem increasingly unlikely.

Anunoby never stopped competing.

The Knicks forward played with energy throughout the contest and eventually found himself in the perfect spot when the game hung in the balance. His tip-in capped a remarkable rally and sent the arena into a frenzy.

The celebration quickly spread beyond the Garden.

“Last night proves once again anything is possible, you’re never out of it, especially the Knicks this year,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said in a video shared on social media.

Fossella then announced that June 10 would forever be recognized as OG Anunoby Day in Staten Island.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal followed with a proclamation honoring Anunoby’s contributions, highlighting his defensive impact and relentless effort throughout the season.

“In my power as Manhattan Borough President, I have declared today OG Anunoby Appreciation Day in Manhattan,” Hoylman-Sigal wrote on X.

Finals MVP Conversation Gains Steam

Anunoby’s game-changing performance extended beyond the winning basket.

He also delivered efficient scoring and a crucial blocked shot during New York’s comeback effort. Those plays helped fuel a victory that moved the franchise within one win of its first NBA championship since 1973.

The result sparked celebrations throughout New York City, with fans flooding streets and watch parties after witnessing one of the most dramatic wins in Finals history.

As excitement continues to build, so has discussion surrounding the Finals MVP race.

Jalen Brunson remains the leading candidate after guiding New York throughout the postseason. However, Anunoby’s impact on both ends of the floor, combined with a signature moment that may define the series, has placed him firmly in the conversation.

The Knicks now head to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday with a chance to finish the job. If Anunoby continues producing at both ends of the court, his memorable Game 4 heroics may become only one chapter in an even bigger championship story.