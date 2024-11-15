Knicks Mikal Bridges Gets Honest Ahead of First Matchup vs. Nets

Fresh off of a heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks have an opportunity to get back on track in their November 15 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

It will be Mikal Bridges first game against his former team. He spent 109 games with the team over a season and a half, after being traded there by the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant in 2023.

When asked about his first game against the Nets, Bridges focused on the positives.

“I think it’s good to see my guys,” Bridges said on November 13. “I’ve got a lot of good friends over there. Even the coaching staff that is there, all the way up to Sean Marks, Andy. I’m real close with all those guys, it’s gonna be good to see them.”

New York acquired Bridges for five first-round picks and a future pick swap prior to the season, reuniting him with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, his former college teammates. It’s been a slow start, but the Knicks’ confidence hasn’t waned.

Bridges and the team will look to get back on track when they host Brooklyn on November 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm EST.

Mikal Bridges Trade A Loss?

Fans haven’t been thrilled with the return on New York’s deal for Bridges: a 5-6 start to the 2024-2025 season, and a shooter who’s numbers are down at the three-point and free throw lines.

But it’s not been as bad as it seems in real time. Bridges is averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. All of that comes on a dramatic decrease in usage, from 24.3% last year to 18.2% this season.

He’s struggled, sure, but never for longer than any one game. Anyone who thought that the Knicks were going to become championship contenders overnight with the additions of Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns is undoubtedly disappointed.

But those same fans should remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. Any team who replaces two starters in between seasons is going to have it’s fair share of kinks.

New York is only 11 games in and hovering around .500. When they’re playing well, and still underachieving, then maybe a little panic is warranted. Trust that an emphatic win over the Nets would help quell concerns.

Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Disappointed’ After Loss to Bulls

Towns has taken his change of scenery seriously. Any and all concerns over his work ethic or grit have been washed away after only 11 games on a bigger stage.

After a 46-point outing against Chicago, Towns told reporters he’s more concerned with winning than his personal stats.

“I don’t care about that,” Towns said on November 13. “If there’s no W attached to it, then it’s a bad night.”

After missing two free throws late in the fourth quarter, he was seen postgame putting up free throws in full uniform.

Towns said he was “disappointed” with his late misses, which is why he got back out on the floor immediately after the game.

“Today was a disappointing display of free throw shooting by me,” he continued. “Even if it’s in and out, I expect to make them all. When you look back at the game, especially when you don’t come out with a win in a tough game like this, you look at everything you could have done in the mirror. You make some of those free throws, at least two to three of them, you put your team in a different position.”