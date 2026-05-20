Mike Brown Acknowledges Knicks’ Plan to Attack James Harden Defensively

When it comes to the success that the New York Knicks had on the offensive end of the floor down the stretch in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, their approach was obvious to anyone who was watching: Attack James Harden.

Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson went at Harden time and again in the fourth quarter of the contest, and Harden simply couldn’t stop him. Over the course of the contest, Brunson converted eight of the 10 field goals he attempted while being guarded by Harden.

The Cavs failed to make any adjustments, and the Knicks just continuously exploited the mismatch until they were able to walk away with an epic overtime victory.

Mike Brown says Knicks’ Plan was to Attack James Harden Down the Stretch of Game 1

After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown didn’t sugarcoat things to save Harden’s feelings. On the contrary, he confirmed that New York’s plan was simply to go at Harden defensively, and it worked as well as Brown could have hoped.

“It was no secret: We were attacking Harden,” Brown said. “Just like we have to figure out different ways to guard Harden and [Donovan] Mitchell, they have to find ways to guard Jalen [Brunson].”

These comments from Brown are obviously an indictment on Harden’s ability as a defender, but they are also an indictment on Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson. New York’s plan to go at Harden was as clear as day to anyone who was watching the game, but Atkinson failed to make any timely adjustments to counter the Knicks’ offensive approach.

Instead, he left Harden out there on an island to get beat over and over again. It was coaching malpractice, and Atkinson deserves as much criticism as Harden for the way things transpired in the fourth quarter of the contest.

Knicks Also Had a Plan to Limit James Harden’s Offensive Impact

While they aimed to attack him defensively, the Knicks also had a plan in place to slow Harden down offensively, and it involved allowing him to dribble the air out of the basketball.

“We played Houston in the playoffs. We counted Harden’s dribbles,” Brown said. “He’s dribbling 1,000 times a game. [Kevin Durant] was at 300 or right below, so keep picking him up at full speed. “Because at the end of series, at the end of games, it’ll wear him down.”

That plan proved effective, too, as Harden finished the game with just 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 turnovers.

Moving forward in the series, Harden will have to be better on both sides of the floor, or the Cavs won’t have much of a chance.