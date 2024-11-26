Mike Malone Makes Surprising Admission on Knicks’ Offense

If you want to prove your championship credentials, blowing out a former NBA champion is a good way to make your point. On Monday, Nov. 25, the New York Knicks handed the Denver Nuggets a 145-118 defeat on their home floor.

OG Anunoby continued his impressive start to the season, dropping 40 points on 16-of-23 shooting. And, Karl-Anthony Towns ended the night with a 30-15 double-double. Under Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have earned the reputation of being an elite defensive team. However, to begin the 2024-25 season, it’s the Knicks breathtaking offense that’s earning the plaudits.

“I hope for all the Thibs haters out there who say he doesn’t coach offense, just to really appreciate their team,” Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said. “Because, offensively, they’re elite. I think in almost offensive category, they’re top five. Field goal. Three-point. Free-throw. This team is very efficient at everything they do.”

According to NBA Stats, the Knicks are fourth in points per game. They’re second in field goal percentage as a team and second in three-point percentage as a unit. The Knicks also rank first for free-throw percentage, converting 82.6% and sit second in offensive rating.

Now, the challenge for New York becomes finding a way to get their defense to a level similar to what we’ve seen in recent seasons. If they can do that, then they’ll quickly find themselves discussed among the favorites.

Jamal Murray Blames Nuggets’ Lack of Focus

Despite the Knicks producing an exceptional offensive performance against the Nuggets, Jamal Murray believes his own team are at fault for the loss. During his postgame news conference, Murray cited a lack of focus and preparation as Denver’s downfall.

“They came focused,” Murray said. “They came prepared. And, They shot the lights out…I just think that they played harder. We didn’t bring the energy that we need to bring, especially at home…It’s how much you want it. It’s how much you care. We didn’t have that tonight…Guys have lives outside of basketball; we just beat LA–some guys live in LA so stayed in LA…If everybody picks up their energy and effort, we’re good…We got punched in the face, and there was no response.”

Denver’s malaise undoubtedly contributed to their heavy loss. However, you cannot discredit the Knicks’ effort and execution. They came into the game with a clear game plan and took advantage of every opportunity. This was a statement win; there were no two ways about it.

OG Anunoby is Thriving in New York

Anunoby has been one of the Knicks best players throughout the month of November. The veteran forward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He’s shooting 53.9% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range on 6.5 attempts.

Not only is Anunoby proving himself to be an elite wing defender, but he’s also showing the type of offensive production that convinced the front office to part with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in December 2023.

With Anunoby, Towns and Brunson all firing on offense, Thibodeau has a legitimate big three at his disposal. As such, he can be confident that his team can go toe-to-toe with the best offensive teams in the league. Still, that won’t stop him from wanting to fix the defense. After all, that has been the Knicks’ identity since Thibodeau took the reigns.