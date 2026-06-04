BREAKING: Knicks Clear Mitchell Robinson Just Before Game 1

Less than 24 hours after listing Mitchell Robinson as questionable, the New York Knicks officially cleared the veteran center for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The announcement came shortly after head coach Mike Brown revealed he still had not received a final update from the team’s medical staff regarding Robinson’s status.

“Robinson was listed questionable before he warmed up. I literally just got here. I’m supposed to speak to the medical group when I get done here. But I have not talked to him yet,” Brown told reporters during his pregame availability.

Minutes later, the Knicks removed any remaining doubt by making Robinson available for Wednesday night’s series opener.

Mitchell Robinson Officially Cleared After Days of Uncertainty

The update ends nearly a week of speculation surrounding Robinson’s availability.

Questions first surfaced after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Robinson suffered a fractured right fifth metacarpal at home and underwent surgery following the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the injury, Robinson repeatedly signaled his intention to play.

On Tuesday, Charania reported that the veteran center remained “resolute” about returning for Game 1, though final clearance from the Knicks’ medical staff was still required.

That clearance officially arrived Wednesday evening.

The Knicks had listed Robinson as questionable on their injury report earlier in the day before ultimately approving him for action after pregame evaluations and warmups.

Why Robinson’s Availability Matters Against Victor Wembanyama

Robinson’s return provides New York with one of its most important defensive weapons against a Spurs frontcourt led by Victor Wembanyama.

The veteran center has played a key role throughout the Knicks’ playoff run, supplying elite offensive rebounding, rim protection and interior physicality off the bench.

Those attributes could prove especially important against Wembanyama, who dominated throughout the Western Conference Finals and enters the championship round as one of the league’s most difficult matchup problems.

Robinson’s availability also gives Brown greater lineup flexibility alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks can deploy larger frontcourt combinations or stagger the minutes of their two centers to maintain size and rebounding throughout the game.

Knicks Enter NBA Finals Near Full Strength

The clearance means New York will enter its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 with its core rotation intact.

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and have spent the last several days preparing for a Spurs team that needed seven games to eliminate the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Robinson’s status represented the final major injury question facing New York.

Now, after days of speculation and a pregame update that suggested even Brown was still awaiting answers, the Knicks have officially received the news they were hoping for.

Mitchell Robinson is available for Game 1.

For a team chasing its first NBA championship since 1973, that may be one of the most important victories of the night before the opening tip.