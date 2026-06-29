Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Makes Emotional Post Amid Uncertain Future

The New York Knicks finally ended their 53-year championship drought this summer, and no one’s journey to the top was more emotionally charged than Mitchell Robinson’s.

He battled injuries, personal struggles, and very public mental health challenges throughout the season.

Robinson’s Powerful Message to the World

In a Facebook post following the Knicks’ NBA title run, Robinson opened up about the emotional weight of the past few weeks, writing:

“The last two weeks have been the highlight of my life, and I am finding it difficult to articulate my appreciation for this extraordinary moment. After battling my personal demons and continuing to push forward, I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on my path to becoming a world champion. The fact that I now have my own day, June 25th, is simply astonishing. I am still trying to process everything that has happened, and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to God, my friends, and family. Your support during my lowest points, when I felt I didn’t belong, has been instrumental in helping me overcome my struggles and persevere. I appreciate you all. Thank you. 🤍”

Just days earlier, he had shared another emotional message on Instagram noting “the battles, the sacrifices, the mental breakdown, the disbelief in myself, the injuries, the surgeries.”

A Long Battle With Mental Health

This is far from the first time Robinson has spoken openly about his mental health. Earlier in the year, he publicly disclosed suffering what he called a “mental breakdown” and a “realization check,” writing on Facebook: “I feel a million times better…no matter what life throws at you remember who you really are.”

Then, during the postseason against the Atlanta Hawks, he took to Facebook again, admitting he was “lost in the world at the moment” and that his “mental just not the same.”

Will Robinson Return to the Knicks?

Despite the championship glory, Robinson’s future in New York remains uncertain. It is a major concern for the franchise.

However, with the Lakers and Nets reportedly circling, and Knicks owner James Dolan publicly expressing reluctance to go into the second apron, retaining Robinson is far from guaranteed.

Losing him would leave the Knicks without a physical, elite rebounding backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, and it’s a major issue because KAT has a bad habit of foul trouble.