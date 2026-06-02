Knicks Make Major Mitchell Robinson Announcement Before NBA Finals

The New York Knicks have finally made Mitchell Robinson’s status official.

Hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks listed Robinson as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report with a “Right Hand; Fractured Right 5th Metacarpal” designation.

The update represents the clearest indication yet that Robinson remains in contention to play Wednesday night despite undergoing surgery less than two weeks ago.

For a Knicks team preparing to face Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama on basketball’s biggest stage, Robinson’s availability looms as one of the most important storylines entering the series.

Mitchell Robinson’s NBA Finals Status Takes Major Turn

The official injury designation comes after nearly a week of uncertainty surrounding Robinson’s health.

Questions first surfaced after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Robinson had suffered a fracture involving his right fifth metacarpal and underwent surgery shortly after the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the procedure, Charania reported Tuesday that Robinson remained determined to suit up for Game 1.

“I’m told that Mitchell Robinson still fully plans, is resolute on playing in Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs,” Charania said on NBA Today.

However, Charania also noted that Robinson would still need final clearance from the Knicks’ medical staff before returning to game action.

The official questionable designation suggests that process remains ongoing.

Encouraging Signs Emerged During NBA Finals Media Day

While the injury report stops short of guaranteeing Robinson’s availability, several developments over the last 48 hours have fueled optimism.

Before departing for San Antonio, Knicks head coach Mike Brown revealed Robinson had resumed individual on-court activities.

“I’m just waiting on the medical staff,” Brown told reporters. “He just did individual work today. So I’m waiting on the medical staff to let me know what the next step is.”

Then on Tuesday, New York Post reporters Jared Schwartz and Stefan Bondy shared video of Robinson arriving for practice without any visible brace, splint or wrap on his injured right hand.

The sighting quickly sparked speculation that Robinson’s recovery may be progressing faster than initially expected.

But he was spotted wearing a heavy wrap on his right hand during Monday’s practice shortly after arriving at Frost Bank Center.

Robinson was not made available to reporters during NBA Finals Media Day, but Newsday’s Steve Popper later reported that the absence was standard protocol for injured players entering a championship series.

Shams Charania Reveals How Injury Happened

Another mystery surrounding Robinson’s injury was finally addressed Tuesday.

After Knicks officials declined multiple opportunities last week to explain how Robinson fractured his hand, Charania revealed the injury occurred away from basketball activities.

“But how did this all happen during the Knicks’ off week?” Charania said. “That is the question. The details are murky. What I can say, what I do know is that Mitchell Robinson hurt himself at his own home.”

The revelation confirmed Brown’s earlier statement that Robinson did not suffer the injury during a game or team practice.

When Brown was previously asked for specifics, Knicks officials declined to elaborate.

Why Robinson’s Availability Matters Against Victor Wembanyama

Robinson’s potential return could prove critical against San Antonio’s towering frontcourt.

The veteran center has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14 playoff appearances while providing elite offensive rebounding, rim protection and physicality off the bench.

Those traits could become even more valuable against Wembanyama, who enters the Finals averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds during the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City.

If Robinson is unable to play, the Knicks would likely lean more heavily on Karl-Anthony Towns and Ariel Hukporti to help contain the Spurs’ frontcourt.

For now, New York has not ruled Robinson out.

But with Game 1 only one night away, the Knicks have officially acknowledged what had become increasingly clear throughout the week: one of their most important postseason contributors remains a game-time question heading into the NBA Finals.