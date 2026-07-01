Mitchell Robinson Breaks Silence After Knicks Exit

Mitchell Robinson has finally addressed New York Knicks fans.

Hours after agreeing to a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the rival Boston Celtics, the veteran center took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell message, thanking the organization and fan base that watched him grow from an unpolished second-round pick into an NBA champion.

“‘Life’s a climb. But the view’s great.'” Robinson began.

“New York Knicks fans and the whole Knicks organization, the past 8 years have been the highlight of my life. I can’t thank you guys enough for the journey and opportunities. I know it’s a lot of emotions going around—trust me I feel it myself. But I will always have love for where it all started! I love you and will miss you! Once a Knick always a Knick 💙🧡.”

The heartfelt post marked Robinson’s first public comments since ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that he would leave New York for Boston, ending one of the franchise’s longest-tenured player relationships.

From Raw Prospect to Champion

Robinson’s message capped an eight-year journey few could have predicted when the Knicks selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

After entering the league as an athletic but inexperienced big man, Robinson developed into one of the NBA’s premier offensive rebounders and rim protectors while becoming a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden.

His career ultimately reached its peak during New York’s 2025-26 championship season.

Accepting a reserve role behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson anchored the Knicks’ second unit with his rebounding, interior defense and energy, helping the franchise capture its first NBA championship since 1973.

His new Celtics contract, worth $47.4 million over three years, carries the highest average annual salary of his career.

Salary Cap Reality Ended Knicks Tenure

Robinson’s departure wasn’t simply a basketball decision.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks maintained “a ton of appreciation and respect” for Robinson but viewed his departure as an unavoidable consequence of owner James Dolan’s commitment to remaining below the NBA’s second salary apron.

Begley reported Boston’s offer was “well, well above” anything New York could realistically match while remaining under the league’s punitive spending threshold.

He added that Robinson leaves “an indelible mark” on the organization after helping transform the Knicks into NBA champions.

The financial constraints that shaped Robinson’s exit had been building throughout free agency as New York prioritized retaining other pieces of its championship core while preserving salary-cap flexibility.

An Emotional Goodbye

Robinson’s farewell message followed emotional reactions from several former teammates.

Jordan Clarkson, who remains a free agent with mutual interest in returning to New York, congratulated Robinson on Instagram by writing, “well deserved twinnnn!!”

Josh Hart also reacted to the news with a simple, emotional message.

“Damn…”

Robinson reposted Clarkson’s message and responded with “Brother 4L 🤍.”

Now Robinson has delivered his own goodbye.

His final words weren’t directed at Boston.

They were reserved for the city where his NBA career began.

“Once a Knick always a Knick.”

For a player who spent eight seasons wearing blue and orange before helping deliver one of the most memorable championships in franchise history, the sentiment served as a fitting conclusion to one chapter before another begins in Boston.