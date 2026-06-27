Knicks Get Opening to Affordable Mitchell Robinson Replacement After Free Agency News

The New York Knicks‘ contingency plans at center may be expanding.

As uncertainty continues surrounding Mitchell Robinson‘s free agency, another veteran big man has emerged as a potential budget-friendly alternative.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Saturday that Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner is expected to draw significant interest once free agency opens, creating another possible option for a Knicks team trying to preserve financial flexibility beneath the NBA’s second apron.

Moe Wagner Expected to Draw Multiple Suitors

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer identified Wagner as one of the more intriguing centers expected to reach free agency.

“Another big man who could be on the move this summer: Orlando’s Moe Wagner.

Sources say Wagner projects to have multiple suitors in free agency and a willingness to play elsewhere even though his brother Franz obviously remains a Magic cornerstone,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

The report arrives as New York continues navigating one of the most delicate decisions of its offseason.

The Knicks would like to retain Robinson after he played a pivotal role during their championship run, but multiple reports have linked the veteran center to the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, while New York remains determined to stay below the NBA’s punitive second apron.

That financial reality has forced the front office to begin evaluating less expensive alternatives.

Wagner Could Be a Cost-Effective Robinson Replacement for Knicks

Unlike Robinson, Wagner is unlikely to command a lucrative long-term contract.

The 6-foot-11 German center earned $5 million last season with Orlando and could represent a far more affordable addition if Robinson departs for a larger payday elsewhere.

Following Jose Alvarado’s new contract, the Knicks have approximately $208 million committed to 10 players, leaving only about $14 million below the second apron while still needing to fill at least four more roster spots.

That limited flexibility makes value signings increasingly important.

Wagner would not replace Robinson’s elite offensive rebounding or rim protection, but he could help stabilize New York’s second unit without significantly impacting the salary cap.

Wagner Offers Knicks a Different Offensive Skill Set

The biggest contrast between Wagner and Robinson comes on the offensive end.

Robinson has built his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier offensive rebounders and interior defenders.

Wagner, meanwhile, provides more offensive versatility.

The veteran center is a career 80.8% free-throw shooter and converted 81.9% of his attempts last season, making him a far less vulnerable target for intentional fouling than Robinson, whose struggles at the foul line often prompted opponents to employ “Hack-a-Mitch” during the playoffs.

That reliability could prove valuable late in games, allowing Knicks coach Mike Brown greater lineup flexibility without sacrificing offensive possessions at the free-throw line.

While Wagner is not the same caliber of rebounder, his ability to stretch defenses and consistently convert free throws offers a different dimension.

Orlando Role Could Lead to Fresh Opportunity

Wagner never fully regained a consistent role after returning from knee surgery during the 2025-26 season.

He appeared in 36 regular-season games, averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in just 11.9 minutes per contest.

His postseason role was similarly limited.

During Orlando’s Game 7 first-round loss to the Detroit Pistons, Wagner finished with five points and two rebounds in 10 minutes.

At 29 years old, however, he remains an experienced rotation center capable of contributing in a larger role.

For the Knicks, that experience could become increasingly valuable if Robinson signs elsewhere.

President Leon Rose has already been linked to several contingency options, including former Warriors center Kevon Looney, as New York prepares for every possible outcome in Robinson’s free agency.

Wagner may not replicate Robinson’s defensive presence or dominance on the offensive glass.

But for a Knicks team attempting to defend its championship while carefully managing the salary cap, he could represent one of the offseason’s more practical—and affordable—solutions.