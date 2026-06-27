Knicks Get New Mitchell Robinson Contingency Plan After Insider Report

The New York Knicks may already be preparing for life without Mitchell Robinson.

After reports surfaced that both the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are expected to pursue the veteran center in free agency, another familiar name has emerged as a potential contingency plan for the defending NBA champions.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, former Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney could become an option for New York if Robinson signs elsewhere this summer.

The connection makes sense on multiple levels.

Kevon Looney Emerges as Knicks Option

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer linked the three-time NBA champion to the Knicks after news broke that he’s expected to enter the open market.

“Our pal Chris Haynes reported Friday night that New Orleans is expected to decline its $8 million team option for next season on veteran center Kevon Looney, which could establish Looney as a potential replacement for Mitchell Robinson if the title-winning Knicks are unable to re-sign their in-demand backup center,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

The insiders also reiterated that Robinson is expected to attract significant interest once free agency opens.

“The Stein Line revealed earlier Friday that the Nets have joined the Lakers on the list of expected suitors for Robinson once the marketplace opens.”

With Robinson’s future becoming increasingly uncertain, New York appears to be evaluating experienced alternatives.

Mike Brown Already Knows What Looney Brings

One factor working strongly in Looney’s favor is familiarity.

New Knicks head coach Mike Brown spent six seasons as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Warriors and worked closely with Looney during one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

Together, they captured multiple NBA championships while Looney developed into one of the league’s most dependable role players.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with Golden State, Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans before the 2025-26 campaign.

His role, however, was significantly smaller.

The veteran center appeared in 21 regular-season games, making eight starts while averaging 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

With New Orleans expected to decline his $8 million team option, Looney is now poised to enter unrestricted free agency.

Brown already knows exactly what the veteran center provides: elite screening, offensive rebounding, positional defense and a willingness to embrace any role.

Robinson’s Free Agency Continues to Shape Knicks’ Offseason

Looney is the latest center to emerge as a possible Robinson replacement.

Earlier Friday, SNY’s Ian Begley floated several potential trade targets if Robinson departs, including Moussa Diabaté, Goga Bitadze, Yves Missi and Nick Richards.

Unlike those options, Looney would arrive through free agency with championship experience and years of familiarity with Brown’s defensive system.

That could prove valuable for a Knicks team hoping to defend its NBA title without disrupting the continuity that fueled its championship run.

Looney Could Readily Fill Robinson’s Role

The Knicks have made retaining Robinson a priority, but financial realities continue to complicate the situation.

After agreeing to a new three-year contract with Jose Alvarado, New York remains below the NBA’s second apron while still needing to fill several roster spots.

With Robinson expected to command significant interest from both the Lakers and Nets, matching outside offers may become increasingly difficult if the Knicks hope to remain under owner James Dolan’s preferred spending threshold.

That reality has forced team president Leon Rose to prepare contingency plans.

Looney could readily slide into the role Robinson occupied throughout New York’s championship season.

Robinson, the franchise’s longest-tenured player, averaged 13.9 minutes per game during the playoffs as Karl-Anthony Towns‘ primary backup, anchoring the second unit with his rebounding, rim protection and interior physicality.

While Looney doesn’t offer Robinson’s elite shot-blocking or vertical athleticism, he has spent more than a decade thriving as one of the NBA’s most reliable reserve centers, doing many of the little things championship teams value most.

Combined with his long-standing relationship with Brown, that familiarity could make Looney one of the Knicks’ most logical contingency plans if Robinson ultimately departs in free agency.

For now, New York remains focused on bringing Robinson back.

But Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting suggests the front office is already identifying experienced alternatives should one of its most important reserves decide to move on.