Mitchell Robinson Replacement Named Top Trade Target for New York Knicks

After winning the NBA title, fans of the New York Knicks would probably like to see their roster remain as in tact as possible. However, the reality in the NBA is that the Knicks are probably going to have to part with some guys who contributed to their epic playoff run over the offseason.

One player that the Knicks might have to worry about losing is veteran center Mitchell Robinson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Daniel Gafford Named Top Trade Target for New York Knicks

The Knicks want to retain Robinson, but if they’re unable to do so, they’ll have to pivot.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley named Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as a potential trade target for the Knicks if Robinson does land elsewhere in free agency. While not the same player, Gafford has a similar skillset to Robinson and thus he could do many of the same things for the Knicks.

“The Knicks will likely give some attention to the center spot this summer. Unrestricted free agency awaits Mitchell Robinson, and Karl-Anthony Towns previously popped up in trade talks. If Robinson winds up walking, New York will need someone to assume his rim-running role. Gafford has long thrived in that exact role,” Buckley wrote.