Mitchell Robinson Replacement Named Top Trade Target for New York Knicks

After winning the NBA title, fans of the New York Knicks would probably like to see their roster remain as in tact as possible. However, the reality in the NBA is that the Knicks are probably going to have to part with some guys who contributed to their epic playoff run over the offseason.
One player that the Knicks might have to worry about losing is veteran center Mitchell Robinson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Daniel Gafford Named Top Trade Target for New York Knicks
The Knicks want to retain Robinson, but if they’re unable to do so, they’ll have to pivot.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley named Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as a potential trade target for the Knicks if Robinson does land elsewhere in free agency. While not the same player, Gafford has a similar skillset to Robinson and thus he could do many of the same things for the Knicks.
“The Knicks will likely give some attention to the center spot this summer. Unrestricted free agency awaits Mitchell Robinson, and Karl-Anthony Towns previously popped up in trade talks. If Robinson winds up walking, New York will need someone to assume his rim-running role. Gafford has long thrived in that exact role,” Buckley wrote.
“He’s a tireless worker on the interior. He rebounds. He challenges shots. He sets solid screens. And he’s smart enough to recognize his offensive limitations, so he’ll sprint into the scoring chances others create for him, either diving to the rim off pick-and-rolls or even motoring ahead in transition. … He isn’t quite as freakish in his size-plus-hops blend as Robinson, but the impact could feel pretty similar.”
Gafford still has three years and $60 million remaining on the extension he signed with the Mavs last summer.
Knicks Want to Keep Mitchell Robinson in New York
For Knicks fans, it would be strange to see Robinson in a different uniform. He’s the Knicks’ longest-tenured player, having been drafted by the team in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Since then, Robinson has played in 397 regular season games (with 215 starts) and 53 playoff game (15 starts) for New York. He currently sits ninth in franchise history in total defensive redounds with 1,680. He’s also the franchise’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.702).
Given his impact, the Knicks plan to prioritize re-signing Mitchell this summer, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Robinson is expected to have other suitors, but the Knicks will certainly be in the mix.
Mitchell Robinson Replacement Named Top Trade Target for New York Knicks