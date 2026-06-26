Knicks Linked to 4 Mitchell Robinson Replacements Amid Free Agency Uncertainty

The New York Knicks are still hoping to retain Mitchell Robinson.

But with free agency looming and uncertainty surrounding the veteran center’s future, the defending NBA champions are already preparing contingency plans.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York could turn to the trade market if Robinson departs, with four centers emerging as potential replacement candidates: Charlotte’s Moussa Diabaté, Orlando’s Goga Bitadze, New Orleans’ Yves Missi and free agent Nick Richards.

The latest report comes after Begley revealed that the Knicks quietly explored trading for a center before the NBA Draft, another indication the organization is preparing for multiple offseason scenarios.

Knicks Preparing for Life After Mitchell Robinson?

In his latest mailbag, Begley acknowledged the challenge the Knicks would face if Robinson signs elsewhere.

“If the Knicks lose Robinson, they will have to find a serviceable center via the trade market or free agency,” Begley wrote.

Free agency, however, may offer few realistic options.

Because the Knicks are attempting to remain below the NBA’s restrictive second apron, Begley noted they are unlikely to have more than a veteran minimum contract available to spend on outside free agents.

That makes the trade market their most realistic avenue for replacing Robinson.

Moussa Diabaté Emerges as Intriguing Option

Begley identified Diabaté as one player worth monitoring.

Charlotte’s frontcourt has become increasingly crowded after the Hornets added more size following the LaMelo Ball trade, potentially opening the door for New York.

Diabaté enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 73 games while shooting 63.1% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 65.9% at the free-throw line.

The 23-year-old remains under contract for two more seasons on a team-friendly three-year, $5.7 million deal, making him an attractive, affordable trade target.

Knicks Have Monitored Three Other Centers

Begley also pointed to Bitadze, Missi and Richards as players the Knicks have previously shown interest in.

Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 64 appearances for Orlando during the 2025-26 season. Although he spent much of the year backing up Wendell Carter Jr., he fell out of the Magic’s rotation in Game 7 against Detroit. Bitadze is scheduled to earn $7.6 million next season in the final year of his three-year, $25 million contract, making him a realistic trade candidate if Orlando reshapes its frontcourt.

Missi may prove far more difficult to acquire.

Earlier this week, Begley reported that multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, contacted the Pelicans about the athletic young center, but New Orleans declined those inquiries.

The 22-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while continuing to intrigue rival executives with his rim protection, mobility and long-term upside.

Richards, meanwhile, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after finishing last season with the Chicago Bulls. Following his trade-deadline arrival, he averaged 9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 20 games while shooting 52.3% from the field.

Robinson Decision Could Shape Knicks’ Offseason

The Knicks have repeatedly expressed a desire to keep Robinson after he played an important role in the franchise’s championship run.

However, the financial realities of the collective bargaining agreement continue to complicate those plans.

Owner James Dolan has made avoiding the second apron a priority, while league insiders have linked Robinson to several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Begley’s latest reporting suggests New York is preparing for every possibility.

Whether Robinson ultimately returns or departs in free agency, the Knicks appear to have already assembled a shortlist of potential replacements as they attempt to defend their first NBA championship in more than 50 years.