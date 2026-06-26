Lakers Face New Threat to Top Free Agent Center Target

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Mitchell Robinson may have become significantly more complicated.

After weeks of being linked to the New York Knicks center as a potential answer to their long-standing need for a defensive anchor alongside Luka Dončić, the Lakers now appear to have legitimate competition.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Brooklyn Nets have “legitimate interest” in signing Robinson away from the defending NBA champions. Stein and Fischer added that the Lakers are also regarded around the league as a likely suitor once NBA free agency officially begins.

The latest report sets up what could become one of the most intriguing free-agent battles of the offseason.

Nets Enter Race for Mitchell Robinson

Stein and Fischer reported that Brooklyn has shifted its attention to Robinson after falling short in its pursuit of Austin Reaves, who re-signed with the Lakers on a four-year, $185 million contract.

“The Stein Line has learned that the Nets have a legitimate interest in trying to sign big man Mitchell Robinson away from the team across the East River that just won its first NBA championship in more than 50 years,” the report said.

Brooklyn possesses ample salary-cap flexibility after spending much of last season rebuilding and now appears intent on accelerating its timeline.

For the Lakers, it means another bidder has entered the race for one of the NBA’s premier defensive centers.

Lakers’ Search for a Center Continues

Adding a starting-caliber center remains one of Los Angeles’ biggest priorities this offseason.

Dončić’s arrival has only heightened the need for an athletic rim protector who can finish pick-and-rolls, rebound at a high level and anchor the defense.

The Lakers have explored multiple possibilities.

Nic Claxton, who had previously been linked to Los Angeles, was traded earlier this offseason. Isaiah Stewart was dealt from Detroit to the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Draft.

The Lakers also face more complicated paths to acquiring Jalen Duren or Walker Kessler. Both centers are restricted free agents, and their respective teams—the Pistons and Jazz—remain committed to keeping them. That leaves Robinson as one of the few established starting-caliber centers who could realistically hit the market.

Those developments have made Robinson one of the most realistic starting-caliber centers expected to be available in free agency.

Knicks’ Financial Situation Creates Opportunity

The Lakers’ optimism is tied to New York’s salary-cap outlook.

Stein and Fischer reported there is growing pessimism around the league that the Knicks will be able to retain Robinson because owner James Dolan was determined to avoid the NBA’s second apron.

Earlier this week, The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported Robinson’s return is “unlikely.”

SNY’s Ian Begley also reported there were “numerous suitors” for Robinson during the postseason, including at least one team prepared to offer him a starting role after he spent last season backing up Karl-Anthony Towns.

Those reports have only intensified expectations that Robinson could become one of the most sought-after unrestricted free agents on the market.

Robinson Fits Lakers’ Championship Timeline

Although Robinson came off the bench during New York’s championship season, he remained one of the NBA’s most impactful defensive centers.

The 28-year-old’s elite rim protection, offensive rebounding and interior presence helped power the Knicks’ postseason run and would address one of the Lakers’ most glaring weaknesses.

For Rob Pelinka, Robinson represents an ideal fit alongside Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The challenge now is convincing him to choose Los Angeles over an increasingly competitive market.

With Brooklyn officially entering the race and the Knicks still attempting to keep their championship roster together under strict financial constraints, the Lakers’ path to landing Robinson has become considerably more difficult.