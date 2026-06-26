Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Draws Serious Interest From 2 Teams Amid Dolan Mandate

The New York Knicks’ battle to retain Mitchell Robinson is becoming increasingly complicated.

After multiple reports suggested Robinson’s return is in jeopardy because of the Knicks’ salary-cap constraints, two more contenders have now emerged for the veteran center.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Brooklyn Nets have “legitimate interest” in signing Robinson away from the defending NBA champions, while the Los Angeles Lakers are also viewed around the league as a likely suitor once free agency officially opens.

The latest report adds momentum to growing league-wide expectations that Robinson could depart after helping New York capture its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Nets Eye Opportunity Across the East River

Stein and Fischer reported that Brooklyn is seriously exploring the possibility of luring Robinson across New York City.

“The Stein Line has learned that the Nets have a legitimate interest in trying to sign big man Mitchell Robinson away from the team across the East River that just won its first NBA championship in more than 50 years,” the report stated.

While the Nets were frequently mentioned as a potential destination for Austin Reaves before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, Stein and Fischer noted that Brooklyn is now focused on fielding a competitive roster after bottoming out last season and landing the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Signing Robinson would not only strengthen the Nets’ frontcourt but also weaken their crosstown rival.

It would immediately become one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason in New York.

Lakers Continue Searching for Interior Defense

The Lakers also remain firmly in the mix.

According to Stein and Fischer, there is growing pessimism around the league that the Knicks will be able to retain Robinson, making Los Angeles one of the most logical landing spots.

The Lakers have spent much of the offseason searching for a defensive-minded center to pair with Luka Dončić after re-signing Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million contract.

League insiders have repeatedly linked Los Angeles to centers such as Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, Nic Claxton and Isaiah Stewart before those situations either cooled or disappeared altogether.

Robinson now appears to be one of the most realistic options available in unrestricted free agency.

His elite rim protection, offensive rebounding and playoff experience fit exactly what the Lakers have been seeking.

Knicks Face Growing Second Apron Pressure

The Knicks’ financial situation continues to complicate Robinson’s future.

Owner James Dolan has publicly expressed his desire to avoid crossing the NBA’s second apron, which carries severe roster-building penalties under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

That philosophy shaped New York’s draft strategy.

The Knicks traded out of the first round, added German guard Jack Kayil and Vanderbilt wing Tyler Nickel in the second round, and accumulated additional future draft assets while limiting guaranteed salary commitments.

Earlier this week, New York Post insider Stefan Bondy reported that Robinson’s return is “unlikely.” At the same time, SNY’s Ian Begley revealed there had been numerous suitors during the postseason, including at least one team prepared to offer Robinson a starting role.

Robinson’s Value Has Never Been Higher After Knicks’ Title Run

Although Robinson came off the bench after Karl-Anthony Towns arrived in New York before the 2024-25 season, the 28-year-old remained one of the Knicks’ most impactful players.

His rebounding, rim protection and interior defense played a pivotal role throughout New York’s championship run, particularly during the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier this season, Towns acknowledged Robinson’s value after a victory over Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

“I don’t want to say I’m a starter and he’s a backup. That’s not right,” Towns said at the time. “He can be a starter on any other team.”

That prediction may soon become reality.

With the Nets preparing to challenge the Knicks from across the East River, the Lakers searching for an answer in the middle, and New York attempting to remain below the second apron, Robinson’s free agency is shaping up as one of the NBA’s most closely watched storylines.