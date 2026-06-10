Who Is Performing the NBA Finals Game 4 Halftime Show? All the Details Here

Wu-Tang Clan is headed to Madison Square Garden.

The legendary hip-hop group will perform during halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, according to a report from Page Six. The performance adds another major New York moment to a Finals run that has energized the city and turned Madison Square Garden into the center of the sports world.

For Knicks fans already counting down the hours until tipoff, the halftime entertainment is now generating just as much buzz.

Wu-Tang Clan Will Take the Stage During Game 4

Page Six reported that Wu-Tang Clan will perform during halftime of Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

The group was formed in Staten Island in 1992 and remains one of the most influential acts in hip-hop history. The current lineup includes RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna.

The timing makes the appearance especially notable.

Wu-Tang Clan is currently on a break from its farewell tour, “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber,” making Wednesday night’s performance a rare opportunity for fans to see the group together during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The appearance also serves as a perfect fit for the occasion. Few musical acts are more closely connected to New York City than Wu-Tang Clan, and few venues carry the significance of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks Finals run.

Knicks Fans Have Embraced the Celebrity Atmosphere

Wu-Tang Clan’s performance comes just two days after Cardi B headlined the Game 3 halftime show at Madison Square Garden.

The Finals have transformed MSG into one of the hottest tickets in sports, with celebrities, athletes and entertainers filling courtside seats throughout the series.

High-profile Knicks supporters including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Jay-Z and Timothée Chalamet have all been spotted at Finals games as New York continues its deepest playoff run in decades.

The Knicks are hosting an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1999, adding even more significance to the atmosphere surrounding the series.

Now, with Wu-Tang Clan set to perform at halftime, another iconic piece of New York culture will be front and center on one of basketball’s biggest stages.

For fans tuning in Wednesday night, Game 4 won’t just feature a pivotal Finals matchup. It will also feature one of the most recognizable groups in music history performing in the heart of New York City.