Kai Trump Shares Her Verdict on Donald Trump’s Knicks Finals Appearance

Kai Trump is weighing in after one of the most talked-about moments from Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump accompanied him to Madison Square Garden on Monday night as the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The appearance quickly drew attention both inside the arena and across social media, with cameras repeatedly showing Trump and his entourage throughout the night.

While much of the conversation focused on the crowd’s reaction to the president, Kai had a very different takeaway from the evening.

Shortly after the game, she shared a post on her Instagram Story describing the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden.

“The atmosphere was amazing. Let’s get that win on Wednesday. Go Knicks,” Kai wrote.

Her comments came after a night that generated widespread discussion online. Trump received a mixed reception from the sellout crowd when he appeared on the video board, with cheers and boos audible throughout the arena. The moment quickly spread across social media and became one of the biggest off-court talking points of the night.

Kai Trump Continues to Build Her Public Profile

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Although Kai first gained national attention during the 2024 election cycle, she has increasingly built her own following through social media, golf and public appearances.

The University of Miami golf commit has amassed millions of followers across platforms, where she regularly shares updates from tournaments, family events and behind-the-scenes moments from her daily life.

That growing audience helped turn her Game 3 appearance into a story of its own. Photos and video clips featuring Kai circulated widely online following the game, with many viewers focusing on her reactions throughout the evening.

Still, Kai’s own post suggested she was focused less on the political conversation surrounding the night and more on the energy inside the arena.

Donald Trump Makes History at NBA Finals

Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden was notable for another reason.

He became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. He watched the contest from a suite alongside several members of his administration and other guests, including Kai.

The Knicks ultimately defeated the Spurs to take a 2-1 series lead, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy as the franchise moved two wins away from its first NBA championship in decades.

For Kai, the lasting memory appeared to be the atmosphere itself.

While much of the internet debated the crowd’s reaction to her grandfather, Kai’s own message was considerably simpler: she loved the experience and can’t wait to be back.