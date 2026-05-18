NBA Insiders Make Clear Knicks Pick Over Cavs — And It’s Not Close

The New York Knicks are entering the Eastern Conference Finals with momentum and, according to a panel of ESPN insiders, a clear edge.

In a breakdown of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals matchup, eight of 11 ESPN analysts picked the Knicks to win the series, compared to three selecting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN Predictions Favor Knicks in Eastern Conference Finals

The final tally — Knicks 8, Cavaliers 3 — reflects a growing belief around the league that New York is better positioned to advance to the NBA Finals.

Among those picking the Knicks were Tim Bontemps, Vincent Goodwill, Zach Kram, Bobby Marks, Anthony Slater, Ramona Shelburne, Ohm Youngmisuk and Eric Moody.

Several projected relatively short series, with both Bontemps and Goodwill predicting the Knicks would win in five games, citing New York’s offensive rhythm and rest advantage.

On the other side, Dave McMenamin, Marc J. Spears and André Snellings backed Cleveland, largely pointing to Donovan Mitchell’s ability to carry the Cavaliers in a long series.

Knicks vs Cavaliers ECF: How Each Team Reached Conference Finals

The Knicks enter the Eastern Conference Finals as the No. 3 seed after a dominant postseason run.

New York defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the first round before sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, giving the team extended rest ahead of the next round.

That rest has come alongside historic production.

The Knicks have not lost since dropping Games 2 and 3 against Atlanta, winning seven straight playoff games — the longest postseason winning streak in franchise history. During that stretch, New York has posted a 26.4-point average margin of victory, the largest point differential over any seven-game span in NBA history.

Cleveland, the No. 4 seed, took a far more demanding path.

The Cavaliers needed seven games to eliminate both the Toronto Raptors in the first round and the Detroit Pistons in the semifinals, including a decisive 125-94 Game 7 win on the road.

Knicks Offense vs Cavaliers Defense Could Decide Series

One of the central questions in the Cavaliers vs Knicks Eastern Conference Finals matchup is whether Cleveland can slow down New York’s offense.

According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, there is little reason to expect a drop-off.

“It’s difficult to see why not,” Goodwill wrote, noting that the Cavaliers have yet to face an offense as dynamic as the Knicks’ during this postseason.

New York, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, has had time to fine-tune its system after a sweep, while Cleveland is coming off consecutive physical series.

Cavaliers Bigs Face Challenge Against Karl-Anthony Towns

Another key matchup centers on Cleveland’s frontcourt.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have delivered strong postseason performances, winning interior battles against Toronto and Detroit. However, Karl-Anthony Towns presents a different challenge as a perimeter-oriented big man.

Allen will also be navigating more than just X’s and O’s. He recently acknowledged the intensity of the Knicks’ home crowd at Madison Square Garden, calling it a “loud environment” while expressing confidence that Cleveland can handle it — a storyline that adds another layer to this matchup.

ESPN analysis noted that Towns’ versatility — combined with New York’s cutting and spacing — could stretch Cleveland’s defense in ways it has not yet faced.

Fatigue Factor Could Impact Cavaliers

Rest versus rhythm could also play a defining role.

According to ESPN Research, New York’s starters have played significantly fewer minutes this postseason compared to Cleveland’s, which has endured two seven-game series.

Teams that have gone to seven games in both the first and second rounds have historically struggled in the conference finals, going 1-4 in that scenario.

Knicks Hold Edge in Series — But Cavs Remain Dangerous

Despite the 8-3 prediction split, the series is far from decided.

The Cavaliers’ star power — particularly Mitchell — and their resilience in elimination games provide a clear path to an upset.

Still, with a rested roster, historic momentum and strong backing from league analysts, the Knicks enter the Eastern Conference Finals with both confidence and expectations.

Now, the question becomes whether New York can validate that belief or if Cleveland can once again defy it.