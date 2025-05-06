NBA Legend Magic Johnson Shouts Out 2 Knicks After Game 1 Win

The New York Knicks hold a 1-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics. Tom Thibodeau’s team secured a clutch overtime win on Monday, May 5, steal a game on the road.

Shortly after the Knicks shocked the NBA with a gutsy performance, NBA legend Magic Johnson took to X to shout out to members of Thibodeau’s rotation.

“What a comeback victory in overtime for the NY Knicks led by OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson, who both finished with 29 points,” Johnson wrote. “Two guys that deserve a lot of credit for the victory were Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride. Mikal’s defense was superb, and he hit a key 3-pointer to put the Knicks up in overtime, and Miles McBride hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. The Knicks won despite missing 17 free throws!”

Johnson was clearly impressed with Mikal Bridges’ two-way performance. His production on both sides of the floor showcased what he brings to the rotation following an expensive trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the summer. Miles McBride was arguably the Knicks’ best player off the bench, as he stretched the floor and pressured Boston’s defense.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will now face a motivated Celtics team in game two on Wednesday, May 6, and will need to find a new level of resolve to take control of the series.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Rues Offensive Approach

Boston set an NBA record for the number of missed three-point shots in a playoff game, as 45 attempts either fell short or clanked off the rim. During his postgame news conference, Jaylen Brown gave a blunt assessment of his team’s approach.

“In those moments, when the other team has got momentum, we can’t just fire up threes to break up the momentum,” Brown said in his postgame news conference. “You gotta get to the free throw line, get to the paint, get to the basket. Maybe an easy two. Hit some free throws. And maybe the next three-pointer feels a little bit better. I feel like we just settled in the second half, a lot.”

New York certainly benefited from Boston’s struggles on the perimeter. However, the Knicks also executed their defensive game plan perfectly, as they baited Boston into long threes by sagging off shooters and threatening gap help on penetration.

Knicks Could Cause an Upset

According to TNT’s Kenny Smith, the Knicks could cause an upset by beating the Celtics and booking a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smith was the only member of the NBA’s voting panel to select the Knicks as the winner of the upcoming series. The six other voters all backed Boston to emerge victorious.

However, judging by the Knicks’ performance in game one, Smith could have some bragging rights over his peers in the coming weeks. The Knicks rebuilt their rotation this summer and clearly had the Celtics in their sights while doing so. As such, New York will likely feel confident in their ability to make this a seven-game series. And no matter what happens, they will go into this summer knowing they’re on the right track to becoming top-tier contenders.