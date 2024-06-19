Proposed NBA Mega Trade Sends Kevin Durant to Knicks for $177 Million Combo

The Kevin Durant rumors to the New York Knicks may never die, especially given the franchise’s recent surge. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley floated several potential trade ideas to shake up the NBA this offseason.

One blockbuster trade pitch has the Knicks sending a haul to the Phoenix Suns in order to land Durant. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson headline New York’s trade package that would be going to the desert.

The proposed deal also has the Knicks sending fan favorite Miles McBride, the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NBA draft and two future first rounders (2025, 2028) to the Suns in the trade. The 2025 first-round selection is via the Wizards and would be top-10 protected. New York lands Durant in the deal to pair with Jalen Brunson and the Nova Knicks core.

Let’s dive into whether this trade makes sense for either the Suns or Knicks.

NBA Trade Proposal Has the Knicks Landing Kevin Durant for Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson Package

Randle may have been sidelined for New York’s playoff run, but the big man has made back-to-back All-Star appearances. The star has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $117 million deal.

Randle has a player option that would allow him to hit free agency as soon as 2025. Robinson has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $60 million contract that runs through 2025-26.

For Durant, the Knicks would be inheriting two more seasons of the superstar’s four-year, $194 million deal. Durant has a sizable $51.1 million cap hit for the 2024-25 season.

The Suns Have Given No Indication the Team Wants to Deal Kevin Durant

Publicly, the Suns have maintained a steadfast position when it comes to keeping together the trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Yet, this bloated payroll resulted in zero playoff wins this season.

“If a megastar gets moved this summer—and that’s always a massive if—Durant seems like the most realistic possibility,” Buckley wrote in a June 19, 2024 story titled, “NBA Trade Block Big Board: New Trade Ideas for Top 10 Targets.”

“…The Suns would still have a star at the forward spot with Randle, would gain an above-the-rim interior presence with Robinson and would fill the functional-floor-general void with McBride. They’d also add three first-round picks to their depleted draft stash, giving them enough flexibility to go looking for even more on the trade market,” Buckley added.

“The Knicks would finally have Durant and immediately count on him to provide the offensive support Jalen Brunson often went without during their playoff run.”

What Would the Knicks Be Getting in a Trade for Suns Superstar Kevin Durant?

Back in 2019, Durant notoriously spurned the Knicks in favor of teaming up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets. It is a decision that did not exactly pay dividends for Durant.



The question for New York or any other franchise that kicks the tires on a potential trade for Durant is how much the superstar has left at this stage of his career. Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% in 75 starts last season.

The star’s production seems to indicate Durant has plenty left to give the Knicks or any other team. Durant was able to remain healthy this past year but missed significant time in four straight seasons prior to 2023-24.