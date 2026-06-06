New York City Crime Rate Reaches Record Low Amid Knicks Finals Run

The immense success of the New York Knicks, who are two wins away from their first championship since 1973, has brought joy to their raucous fanbase.

Apparently, that joy has spread throughout the city, as the New York Police Department reported that murders have dropped nearly 21 percent and shootings have hit their lowest levels ever recorded for the first five months of the year.

The historic drop in crime — which includes a 10.6 percent dip in major crime since May — has correlated directly with the Knicks’ playoff run.

Over the Knicks’ last 11 postseason games, crime in New York City fell 78 percent, per the NYPD.

New York City is still the city that never sleeps, but when the Knicks are rolling, there is at least an increased sense of safety.

Knicks Are Enjoying a Historic Playoff Run

Following their narrow victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center, the Knicks have won 13 consecutive playoff games. The team hasn’t lost in 45 days.

The Knicks are the second team in NBA history to win 13 straight games in a single postseason, joining the 2016-17 Warriors (15 straight).

With their eighth road straight win, the Knicks have tied the 2000-01 Lakers for the longest road winning streak in a single postseason, per NBA PR.

Now, the team is two wins away from securing its first championship since 1973.

This is the 47th time in NBA history that a team has gone up 2-0 on the road in a seven-game playoff series, according to WhoWins.com, and 41 of the first 46 teams to do so went on to win the series.

Despite being on the cusp of championship glory, Knicks head coach Mike Brown wants the team to remain present.

“One of the things that we preach is being present,” Brown told reporters after Game 2. “To be present, you can’t think about the past. You can’t think about the future. For all of us as humans, that’s hard as heck to do.”

Given the buzz of their historic playoff surge, Brown says it often requires a reminder.

“I constantly — boom — flick myself in the head,” Brown said, demonstrating. “Tell myself: be present, be present, be present. I obviously mention it to the group, too. With those guys being who they are, they’ve really embraced it. They’re really trying to live it every single moment during this run.”

Basketball HOFers Predict KAT Wins Finals MVP

Jalen Brunson has been instrumental to the team’s historic playoff run, but Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley believes that a different Knicks superstar deserves Finals MVP.

“The MVP of the Finals is gonna be Karl-Anthony Towns,” Barkley said. “He has played two of the best games I’ve ever seen a big man play. He was great in Game 1, he was great in Game 2. That man earned his flowers.”

Through the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game.